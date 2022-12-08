JMU’s Center for First-Generation Students opened on Nov. 7. Located in the Student Success Center (SSC), it’s the first on-campus center of its kind for first-generation students.
“A dedicated space allows for engagement and encouragement,” Donna Harper, vice president of Access and Enrollment Management, said in an email to The Breeze. “First-generation students have unique backgrounds that JMU can support with appropriate resources and connections to foster their success at JMU.”
First-generation, or first-gen, students are college students whose parents or guardians didn’t graduate from a four-year institution, despite any other family member’s level of education, according to the Center’s Instagram page.
Unlike the typical college student, first-gen students face numerous obstacles other than just deciding which college to attend, including guilt for leaving their friends and family behind, embarrassment for being the first person within their family to achieve a higher education and anxiety over tuition and class schedules, according to The Clay Center, an organization that’s “dedicated to promoting and supporting the mental, emotional and behavioral well-being of all young people.”
In 2022-23, about 12% — 2,391 — of undergraduates at JMU are first-gen students, according to a JMU press release. There are 20,346 undergraduate students enrolled in JMU as of fall 2022, according to JMU’s website.
Though creating and opening the Center has been a long process, Harper said it was a process that students were looking forward to. With the involvement of the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA) and the ability to visit other institutions with established spaces devoted to first-gen students, Harper said JMU took its plans to the next step. In collaborating with JMU’s Student Affairs, JMU was able to find ideally close proximity to the Centennial Scholars Office in SSC. The Centennial Scholars Office aids in relieving financial difficulty while also providing a system of support for students who may be underrepresented.
Harper said there was no cost for the creation of the Center because its room was already a part of SSC.
Once constructed, the Center hosted its first open house on Nov. 10 with refreshments and open conversation. All JMU community members were welcome, including first-gen students and faculty and staff.
Since the Center’s opening, many first-gen students, like junior writing, rhetoric and technical communication (WRTC) major Vanessa Martinez and freshman psychology major Ayvah Wolverton have consistently gone to the Center, both as a quiet place to relax and do school work.
“I like this lounge because it’s very inclusive,” Martinez said. “It’s nice to be in a place or a lounge where you have first-time college students just like you.”
The Center isn’t restricted to first-gen students — it’s an open space for the whole JMU community. Though the purpose of the Center is to make space for first-gen students on campus, its doors are open for any newcomers who need a quiet place to do their work or take a breather.
The Center offers resources such as printing, snacks, an affirmation wall and help from other departments, such as Centennial Scholars, located next door.
“Every time I’ve come in here, there are always people in here — whether it’s someone else on their laptop or heating up their food,” Martinez said.
Junior first-gen student Janaiya Hill, a biology major on the pre-med track, was one of the few to see the Center go from an empty room of cubicles transformed into a lounging space for the community, as she was part of the early planning of the Center and now works there. Hill, who’s a member of Torch —the first-gen society on campus — was one of the first to know about the developments of the Center.
“When I came to JMU, I didn’t even know that I was a first-generation student,” Hill said. “I didn’t even know what it meant until not too long ago. It was hard for me to find a community that I belonged to because at the time I didn’t even realize what that was. ”
While the Center may still be new to campus, Harper said its importance will last for years to come.
“We anticipate having a designated space for first-generation students will demonstrate our commitment to their involvement and success,” Harper said. “Programs, activities, events and quiet space will support first-generation students and their involvement, success and contributions at JMU.”
Hill agreed, acknowledging the Center as a place where, regardless of race, culture and identity, there are shared financial struggles among everyone, “and that’s OK,” she said.
“JMU doesn’t do a good enough job of saying that you are a first-gen student and reaching out and providing resources,” Hill said, “but this lounge is a start for students now and for future students to come.”
In regard to Hill’s comment about JMU not providing enough resources for first-gen students, The Breeze reached out to JMU Communications for a comment from the university, who directed The Breeze to a press release about the Center.
