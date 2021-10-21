JMU’s October consists of two main events: fall break from Oct. 21-25 and Halloween weekend, often called “Hallo-weekend” by students. Last year, JMU hosted Halloween events with standard precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.
Almost a year and a half into the pandemic, JMU is still implementing measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. One example of this is COVID-19 testing opportunities for students in the days leading up to fall break.
In an email to The Breeze, JMU assistant director of media relations Ginny Cramer said that for fall break, JMU is providing free self-test kits that have two tests each for fall break to students, allowing students to test before traveling and again before returning to campus. The kits were available to pick up at Warren Hall Room 502 at Oct. 18-20 from 1-4 p.m., though students had to reserve their tests ahead of time online.
Additionally, testing is happening at the University Health Center and through walk-in tests at Warren Hall Room 502 in the days leading up to the break.
“At home and on campus, we encourage students to continue making safe choices to protect their health and that of our community,” Cramer said in the email. “Students should follow the university’s [COVID-19] guidance while enjoying Halloweekend and other events.”
Last fall, Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, participated in a ride-along with the Harrisonburg Police Department on Halloween in order to observe parties violating COVID-19 restrictions hosted by JMU students. Cramer said in an email that Miller plans on conducting one again, with a date to be determined.
Junior biotechnology major Victoria Claros said she’s looking forward to fall break and Hallo-weekend and that it’ll be nice to have the opportunity to relax.
Claros said she’s not planning on visiting family due to the health risks from dense crowds. However, at the end of the month, she plans on having small get-togethers to celebrate her birthday with her friends. Claros said that while she takes public health seriously, she sets a low bar of expectation that others will do the same.
“I think it’s expected to have safety concerns, and it’s sadly not surprising,” Claros said. “I also make sure I’m following the guidelines and taking care of myself so the people around me aren’t victims of [COVID-19]. It would be nice if people took that into consideration more, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t happen.”
Although it’s fun to spend time with loved ones, Claros said, it’s important to be mindful of the environment and health of others.
Sophomore kinesthesiology major Becca Tidwell also said she’s anticipating fall break and Hallo-weekend. She plans on visiting family for the former and won’t be on campus for Hallo-weekend due to training she’s attending for Army ROTC.
Tidwell said she believes JMU is doing a good job enforcing safety measures such as mask wearing and socially distancing. She puts less faith, however, in her fellow students.
“I’ve never really thought about the safety concerns,” Tidwell said. “[COVID-19 is] still an issue, but I feel like a lot of people kinda avoid [precautions] because they wanna have fun.”
Sophomore kinesiology major Evan Harrison said he has mixed feelings about fall break.
Harrison wasn’t on campus last fall, so he has yet to see what Hallo-weekend is like. He parroted Claros’ and Tidwell’s doubts about the care students will put toward making decisions in the interest of public health.
“I feel like people are doing whatever they wanna do, regardless of if they’re here or at home or going to the beach,” Harrison said. “I hope people make good decisions, but at the same time, I feel like people are going to do whatever they want to do.”
Harrison said that since everyone was cooped up for so long last year, he sees everyone as willing to do whatever it takes to return to a sense of normalcy but doesn’t feel like people are making the wisest decisions on campus.
“It’s a more comfortable feeling that [students] are mostly vaccinated,” Harrison said. “I really think that staff need to encourage students to go get the vaccine. Just remember what got us back on campus originally, and let’s not get away from that.”
Contact Kingston Thomas at thoma2ks@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.