After a year of uncertainties, JMU found a way for incoming freshmen to get to know the campus in a COVID-19-friendly way. The university’s class of 2025 will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt that’ll help them get acquainted with JMU’s buildings and landmarks.
Since there’s a 10-person limit to guided tours, the Office of Admissions decided to implement a safe yet fun activity for incoming students to get to know JMU. Abby Stott, assistant director of the Office of Admissions, said the board juggled a few ideas on how incoming freshmen can learn about JMU’s campus, but they ultimately settled on the scavenger hunt in the fall of 2020.
“This is the first time we've done it, and it's working out really well so far,” Stott said. “We hope that maybe we can make this a fun, interactive, different way to see campus in future events as well.”
Maddie Rospierski, sophomore health service administration major and student ambassador, said she provides prospective students with maps and explains how the campus is set up.
“I’ve noticed a lot of families walking around on campus, and if they look lost or confused, I’ve helped to guide them where they want to go,” Rospierski said. “I know a lot of student ambassadors have done that too.”
Emily Golub, junior justice studies major and Office of Admissions assistant, said one of her favorite parts of the scavenger hunt has been seeing all the admitted students walk around campus with their “swag bags,” which are filled with prizes like lanyards and keychains, that they receive for participating in the hunt.
“Honestly, I love being able to interact with prospective students and families again,” Golub said. “It’s awesome to be hanging out on the quad and see them exploring campus for the first time.”
Admitted students are expected to register online for the scavenger hunt and select a date and time for when they want to come to “allow for social distancing and visitor safety,” according to JMU’s website. The scavenger hunt will run from March 15 through April 30.
Stott said there are nine locations on the scavenger hunt map and participants are able to scan QR codes that are set up at different places around campus. Students are encouraged to visit all nine locations, but don’t need to in order to receive a swag bag.
For those that don’t want to or don’t feel comfortable coming to campus yet, the Office of Admissions is also offering a virtual scavenger hunt, which is available on JMYOU. For the in-person version, participants are given brochures and pamphlets with information about JMU by student ambassadors, and they can download the Guidebook app to find the scavenger hunt directions.
Rospierski said her brother came to visit JMU this past semester, so she was able to show him around the nine locations of the scavenger hunt.
“He said JMU had been one of his favorite schools he had visited because it was the only one to offer any in-person activities,” Rospierski said. “I think being able to have that personal feel of the scavenger hunt has made the experience really enjoyable for prospective students.”
