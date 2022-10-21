Students, alumni and other visitors to campus will have plenty of events and activities to choose from during this year’s Homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23. A full list of Homecoming weekend events and activities can be found on JMU’s Homecoming website, but here are highlights of the weekend’s events.
Thursday
Flo Milli Concert
Rapper Flo Milli will kick off this year’s Homecoming with an 8 p.m. concert at the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC), hosted by the University Program Board (UPB). Tickets must be purchased in advance from the JMU Athletics website. Student tickets range from $15-$25, while faculty and staff tickets range from $20-$25 and public tickets range from $30-$35.
Friday
SMAD Day
JMU’s School of Media Arts and Design will host SMAD Day for faculty, students and alumni from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Harrison Hall and Darcus Johnson Hall. The day will consist of a coffee and welcome session, resume workshops, lunch, career and professional panels and networking opportunities. Registration is required for this event.
Mineral Museum Open House
JMU’s geology and environmental science departments will host the Mineral Museum Open House from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Festival Conference Center. Attendees will receive a tour of JMU’s Mineral Museum, which showcases a collection of minerals from various JMU faculty. Registration isn’t required for this event.
JMU Honors Networking
From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Hillcrest House, JMU Honors students will have the opportunity to network with recent JMU Honors alumni who are now working in various industries, along with a resume review. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided.
QuadFest
Beginning the Homecoming weekend festivities is QuadFest from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — a free event featuring food, a DJ, a photo booth, giveaways, carnival games and performances from the Marching Royal Dukes, Dukettes Dance Team and JMU Cheer Team. The first 500 attendees at QuadFest will receive a free fleece blanket roll.
Proud & True Beer Garden
Brothers Craft Brewing will host the exclusive Proud & True beer garden on the Quad during QuadFest. There are 150 available spots for this event and registration is required beforehand. Attendees will receive an appetizer and two free pours of the Proud & True lager. IDs must be presented upon admittance.
HomecomSING Concert
At 6:30 p.m., QuadFest attendees can see performances from JMU’s nine A Cappella groups in the HomecomSING Concert. The JMU OverTones, Low Key, The Madison Project, Exit 245, Rescored, Note-oriety, Into Hymn, Unaccompanied and The JMU BluesTones will all be performing.
Cheer Alumni Social
From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., JMU Cheerleading alumni can join head coach Tony Morris at the Friendly Fermenter brewery in Downtown Harrisonburg. Attendees must RSVP for this event.
Class of 1992 30th Reunion
JMU alumni from the class of 1992 will celebrate their 30th reunion at Rocktown Kitchen from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Class of ’92 attendees will be responsible for paying for their own food and drinks at the event.
Saturday
Self-guided Campus Visits
Alumni and prospective students can go to Madison Hall to speak to a JMU staff member for recommendations on where to visit on campus. Visitors will be provided maps, guides and other materials to learn about and fully enjoy JMU’s campus.
Honors College Arboretum Morning of Service
From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., JMU Honors College alumni and Honors students will have the opportunity to assist the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum in setting up its Children’s Harvest Festival. Participants will be able to choose different work options, including setting up tables and chairs, trash pickup and area preparation.
The Breeze Alumni Open House
From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Breeze will host an open house to celebrate its centennial with current staff and alumni. The event will be at The Breeze’s newsroom at 1598 S. Main St. and a continental breakfast will be provided.
Engineering Brunch
JMU’s Department of Engineering will host a brunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in rooms 1003 and 1009 in the Engineering Geosciences building for engineering students, alumni, faculty and staff within the department to connect and network with each other.
Fourth Annual Biology Brunch
JMU’s Department of Biology will host a brunch for biology students, alumni and faculty in the Highlands Room of the Festival Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees will be provided a meal, free giveaways and an update on the department.
Harvest Fest
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Harvest Fest will be held in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum with free activities including an interactive underground classroom, lawn games, story time in the understory, the Gus Bus, enviroscape demonstration, raffle prizes, food and face painting.
Bagels & Beers
The Bagels & Beers event will be on the Festival Lawn from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a private tailgate area, unlimited brunch buffet, four beer tickets, live music, a photobooth and giveaways. The first 100 attendees will win a free tailgating spot in the C-10 lot for the 3:30 p.m. football game. Tickets for the event are $30 for adults, $25 for non-drinking adults and $20 for JMU students and kids. Registration and tickets for the event can be found on JMU’s Homecoming website.
Honors College Homecoming Tailgate
JMU Honors College will host a tailgate in the Godwin Parking Lot before Saturday’s football game for Honors College alumni and Honors students. Potluck style food will be provided.
JMU Cheerleading Tailgate
JMU Cheerleading will host a tailgate in P-Lot spot No. 81 from noon to 2:00 p.m. before Saturday’s football game for JMU Cheerleading alumni and current members of the team. A donation of choice is requested during registration to help provide pregame snacks for the team and food and drinks for the alumni.
College of Education Tailgate
The College of Education (COE) will host a tailgate for education students and alumni at Hillside Field from noon to 3:00 p.m. before Saturday’s football game. Snacks, drinks and adult beverages will be provided. Registration is required, and the first 75 people to register will receive a free ticket to the football game in a special block of seats to sit with other COE alumni.
Biotechnology Tailgate
JMU’s biotechnology program is hosting a tailgate before Saturday’s football game for biotechnology students, alumni, faculty and staff in the C-12 lot. The tailgate will begin three hours prior to kickoff and food and sodas will be provided. Registration for this event isn’t required.
Phi Mu Tailgate
Phi Mu will host a tailgate for current sisters and alumni in P-Lot spot No. 99 before Saturday's football game. Following the game, Phi Mu will have a group dinner at Vinny’s Italian Grill.
JMU Football Game
The main event for Saturday will be the JMU football game against Marshall at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the JMU Athletics website and JMU students can reserve tickets for free.
StepShow
At 8 p.m., the Center for Multicultural Student Services and Intercultural Greek Council will host StepShow at the AUBC. This event will feature performances from JMU's Multicultural Greek Life sororities and fraternities. Tickets for this event must be purchased from the JMU Athletics website. Student tickets are $20 and general public tickets are $25.
