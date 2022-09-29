This year’s Family Weekend is from Friday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 2, featuring a fun-filled weekend of activities and events for students and visitors to campus. A full list of Family Weekend events and activities can be found on JMU’s Family Weekend website, but here are some highlights of the weekend’s events:
The University Recreation Center (UREC) and the University Park (UPARK) will be open for students and their family members each day of Family Weekend: from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Students must accompany their family members and everyone must show a photo ID.
Friday
True Grit Exhibition
The Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Arts will host True Grit, an exhibition by D.C.-based mixed-media artist Nekisha Durrett. The event will be hosted on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Duke Hall room 1022 and admission is free.
General Education Student Conferences
General Education student conferences will be held throughout Friday afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Rose Library and the Festival Conference and Student Center. This event is held for families to learn more about JMU’s General Education courses in the natural sciences, humanities and social sciences. Multiple sessions will be offered throughout the afternoon.
Let’s Play D-U-U-K-E-E-S
JMU Occupational Therapy Clinical Education Services (JMU-OTCES) is hosting a sensory-friendly event for students and family members: Let’s Play D-U-U-K-E-E-S. This event will include a number of competitive activities designed to show the value of occupational therapy and will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 131 W. Grace Street.
X-Labs Game Night
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., JMU X-Labs will host a family game night in Lakeview Hall. Events include interactive games, virtual realty, mason jar etching and more, and admission is free. While supplies last, there will be a make-and-take for participants.
Women’s Soccer Game
For sports fans, JMU women’s soccer is playing Appalachian State at Sentara Park at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday Night Flights
At 7 p.m., Bridgeforth Stadium is hosting Friday Night Flights for attendees 21 and older. The event includes a beer and wine tasting. Registration is required, and tickets can be purchased on the JMU Athletics website, from $35 to $50. Each ticket includes one full-pour drink, five tastings and more.
Saturday
Honors College Open House
The Honors College is hosting an open house at Hillcrest House from 9:30 am to 11 a.m. with coffee and light breakfast foods. This is a casual opportunity for families to connect with Honors College faculty.
Hanson Field Picnic
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there’ll be a picnic on Hanson Field, with foods including pulled pork, hot dogs and vegan dogs, pasta and potato salads, and a dessert bar. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the JMU Athletics website and cost $16 for adults and $9 for children ages 6-12. Children under 5 eat free, and JMU students eat free with their meal plan. During the picnic, there’ll also be a family photobooth set up on Hanson Field.
Planetarium Showings
The John C. Wells Planetarium is hosting multiple shows suited for children of all ages. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Planetarium will show “Magic Tree House: Space Mission,” a show based on the Magic Tree House series designed for children 4-8. At 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the Planetarium will show “The Incredible Sun,” a show about “the true nature” of the sun according to JMU’s Family Weekend event schedule. This program is designed for middle and high schoolers.
University Outpost FanZone
The University Outpost FanZone will be set up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as a pre-game festival with fun for the whole family. Events include face painting, a bouncy house, music and more.
JMU Football Game
The main event for Saturday will be the JMU football game against Texas State at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. and tickets for the game are sold out.
D-Hall “Fan Favorites”
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., D-Hall will host a “Fan Favorites’’ dinner, with BBQ ribs, Italian sandwiches, pasta salad and more. Reservation isn’t required, but tickets can be purchased beforehand from the JMU Athletics website. Tickets are $15.25. JMU students eat free with their meal plan, and children under 5 eat free.
E-Hall “Fantastic Feast”
From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. E-Hall will host a “Fantastic Feast,” with shrimp cocktail, pork loin, a chicken kabob station and more. Reservation is required, with early seating from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and late seating from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from the JMU Athletics website. Tickets cost $25.50 for adults, $16 for children and JMU students eat free with their meal plan.
Sunday
Study Abroad Reception
Sunday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., students interested in JMU’s various study abroad programs can attend the Study Abroad Reception on the third floor of D-Hall in the Hall of Presidents. During this free drop-in event, students and families can get all their questions answered about studying abroad, and a small breakfast and coffee will be provided.
D-Hall & E-Hall Family Brunch
Both D-Hall and E-Hall will host Family Brunch, which will cost $10 per person. JMU students can use their meal plan as normal and students with FLEX or dining dollars can pay for their family members. Hours will vary by location.
A Cappella Thon
The final event wrapping up this year’s Family Weekend is A Cappella Thon at 2 p.m., hosted in Memorial Hall’s auditorium. The concert will feature some of JMU’s award-winning a cappella groups. Tickets are $5 per person, cash or check only.
Contact Elle Hart at hart2ej@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.