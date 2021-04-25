The JMU Task Force on Racial Equity hosted authors of the book “From Equity Talk Equity Walk,” Tia McNair and Estela Bensimon, for a virtual discussion April 20. The event was moderated by Gail Napora, the Task Force’s director of talent development.
McNair is the vice president of diversity, equity and student success at the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U). She’s also the national advisor for JMU’s Task Force on Racial Equity and a JMU alumna of 1994.
Bensimon is known for creating the term “equity-minded” and is the director of Bensimon and Associates, which is an independent organization devoted to advancing the racial equity agenda.
“[Bensimon] continues her lifelong commitment to normalizing racial equity [by] helping higher education leaders and professionals improve outcomes for minoritized students,” Napora said.
President Jonathan Alger attended the event and spoke about his thoughts on the book and equity overall.
“I think it’s important to note that scholars working on these issues have really provided critical leadership — not just in inspiring us, but also in affecting real change in higher education,” Alger said.
McNair said Bensimon has been a mentor for her as they’ve worked together throughout her career, and they were working on a project together at AAC&U when they started writing the book. McNair also said that Bensimon declined when she first proposed the idea for the book.
“I am grateful for Tia’s persistence because, of [the] many of the things that I have written, this one has really taken off in ways that I never anticipated,” Bensimon said.
Bensimon said they wrote the book in a manner that doesn’t read like a typical academic book—which can be overly complex and difficult to comprehend —and because of that, it’s resonated more with the people who’ve read it.
Ten obstacles to equity talk and how to overcome them are described in the book, and each have their own examples. Bensimon explained that none of these examples are fictionalized, and they’re all real examples that she’s encountered in her work with different institutions.
The obstacles described are claiming not to see race; not being able or willing to notice racialized consequences; skirting around race; resisting calls to disaggregate data by race and ethnicity; substituting race talk with poverty talk; the pervasiveness of white privilege and institutionalized racism; evasive reactions to racist incidents; the incapacity to see institutional racism in familiar routines; the myth of universalism; and seeing racial inequities as a reflection of academic deficiency.
“I can see aspects of the work that needs to happen in all of these areas,” McNair said. “They all represent practices for different people at different levels.”
Bensimon went on to describe how many people use the term “equity” but don’t truly know what it means. She continued by explaining how they defined equity in the book.
“So many people do use the term ‘equity’ and don’t define it,” Bensimon said. “In the book, we defined it as corrective justice and racial equity as acting in anti-racist ways.”
Napora said the book highlights the importance of a shared definition of equity. She asked Bensimon and McNair what they believe is important when it comes to a shared definition.
“It has been very important to me to stick to a definition that is based on racial equity,” Bensimon said. “Otherwise, it becomes much easier for others to substitute it with other inequalities that are much easier [to talk about] than talking about racial equity.”
McNair explained how at AAC&U, they both wanted to talk about racial justice and expanding practitioner knowledge for this cause. She said that identifying racialized practices is a complex and difficult conversation for many people to have.
McNair continued by discussing equity gaps and said, oftentimes, when institutions present student success data, white students' performances are the definition of success. She explained that goals should be set at an aspirational level for all students, and institutions shouldn’t applaud themselves when racial minority students reach the performance level of white students because that’s not the definition of success.
Bensimon went on to say that by using structure analysis to interrogate artifacts that are racialized—such as strategic plans, documents, rules, syllabi and program reviews—it can help see where racial inequities lie.
Napora closed the event by asking what “walking with equity” looks like and what advice McNair and Bensimon had to give about doing so.
“You actually have to understand the narrative about race at your institution and within your community,” McNair said. “You have to actually collect qualitative and quantitative data, you have to do the document analysis, you have to do the observations and you have to be honest about those situations.”
