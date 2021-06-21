According to a postcard sent by the Office of University Events, JMU is holding a celebration for JMU alumni for the class of 2020 on Sept. 3.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, retweeted a tweet by JMU Student News on Monday that contained a photo of the postcard. Last year’s commencement was originally delayed last April, with plans for in-person celebrations that were further delayed in August. JMU virtually conferred degrees May 8.
The back of the postcard states that degrees will be conferred at two times — 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 2020 graduates will be able to walk across the stage at the Atlantic Union Bank Center and will need to obtain tickets for friends and family who wish to attend the commencement ceremonies.
Other events will be held throughout the weekend of Sept. 3, according to the postcard.