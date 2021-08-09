Student Affairs announced in an email that a department has been forming over the last year that consists of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Student Leadership Center, Student Involvement and Off-Campus Life. This department, named Student Life, will be led by newly hired Jen Grossman Leopard starting Aug. 16.
While Student Life will officially be a standalone department starting in the fall semester, this idea has been in the works for years. Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said that shortly after he arrived at JMU in 2018, he began to notice a need for Student Life to be a part of making the “big decisions” alongside entities like UREC, the University Health Center and the Office of Residence Life.
The organizations that the department of Student Life includes have been a part of University Unions, which houses The Union and the Festival Conference and Student Center. Miller said that while University Unions and Student Life are connected, they’re different, and a director from each entity should be at the table.
“For me, it was about giving Student Life a seat at that table and elevating their work to the level that it deserved to be,” Miller said. “Student Life is where students make connections that last a lifetime.”
In the summer of 2020, Miller said, the decision was made to start transitioning Student Life into its own department. Associate Director for Student Activities and Involvement Kaitlin Griffith has been serving as Student Life’s interim director over the past year while JMU searched for her replacement.
“Kaitlin and the Student Life team are a group of incredibly impressive professionals who will continue to do great work on behalf of our students this year and in the years to come,” the Student Affairs email said. “They, along with Student Affairs, are excited to welcome Jen and her family to JMU and look forward to the impact they will all make on our community.”
After her undergraduate experience studying history at Wittenberg University in Ohio, Leopard went on to earn both her master’s degree in college and student affairs and her doctoral degree in higher education at Penn State University. She has over 15 years of experience working in student activities and engagement at Penn State, and she said she’s been taking on student affairs opportunities outside of her area in preparation for a new role.
Leopard said she’s looking forward to being in a leadership position rather than being “the doer,” where she said she’ll be able to use her former experiences to inform and push others within the department. She said her passion for student affairs stems from her experience as an undergraduate and she’s eager to help “create a more engaged student population” at JMU.
“This fits right into my wheelhouse, and what I'm really super passionate about when it comes to Student Affairs and why I got into this work,” Leopard said. “I'm looking forward to a brand new chapter.”
When Leopard begins her work as Student Life Director, she said she’ll prioritize getting to know those within her department and directors of other departments. She said establishing partnerships with organizations outside of Student Affairs is important because Student Life is interconnected with almost every other department on campus.
“I'm going to kind of approach it as what am I going to do in the first 30, 60, 90 days, and just hit the ground running,” Leopard said. “I'm really excited about coming to JMU.”
Miller said he considers JMU “incredibly lucky” to have Leopard lead the Student Life department and he’s looking forward to the energy Leopard will bring to the team. Leopard said she and her family have received a warm welcome from the JMU community, and she’s eager to interact with that community in person as much as possible in the upcoming academic year.
“I'm excited to get back to as close to a robust, in-person experience as we can get,” Leopard said. “There are some things happening now that might limit that a bit when it comes to what we were thinking earlier in the summer. But just seeing students in person — it seems so simple, but it's such a huge part of the student life work.”
Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.