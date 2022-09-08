JMU no longer tracks the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
The Stop the Spread dashboard, which used to include JMU’s COVID-19 positivity rates, vaccinations and other information regarding the pandemic and its hyperlocal effects, now acts purely as a resource page. Here, students will find a collection of JMU, state and national guidelines on how to navigate the pandemic, as well as FAQs. It’s not just for COVID-19 anymore either — there’s also information on the flu and monkeypox.
The Stop the Spread dashboard was JMU’s public display of COVID-19 data, but now the university isn’t tracking the virus internally either. Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said there are several reasons for this:
First, at this point, most people are testing at home instead of the University Health Center (UHC). The vast majority also don’t report their at-home test results, Miller said, and if JMU were to keep tracking and providing information via the dashboard, it wouldn’t be accurate. Rather than cases, Miller said he’s focused on hospitalizations as an indicator of COVID-19 in the community. He said he hasn’t seen many.
Second, he emphasized that it’s time to move past the pandemic, and JMU plans to do this by treating COVID-19 like any other disease.
“We have to normalize this as part of life,” Miller said. “I’m not tracking flu numbers on a dashboard. I’m not gonna track when you all get it and call it the J-M-Flu in a few weeks … It just, it has to be normalized and having a separate dashboard, making it stand out and making this big deal does not normalize something that people just kind of get.”
In accordance with Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommendations, students who test positive for the virus are asked to isolate and wear a mask in all shared spaces for five days after symptom onset. Otherwise, masks are optional. JMU is offering free take-home COVID-19 tests for students, available on the second floor of the Student Success Center (SSC).
Although JMU may not be formally tracking it, COVID-19 and other illnesses may be on the rise on campus. In Thursday’s faculty senate meeting, one faculty member voiced concern over the increase and sought guidance on how to handle absences.
Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, confirmed it — “there is an uptick,” she said in the meeting, — but JMU’s absence policies haven’t changed.
The senate’s speaker pro tempore, Kristen McCleary, added that there’s no official university guidance on COVID-19 absences.
“Everyone, of course, is encouraged to be as understanding as possible, or whatever is reasonable for your class,” McCleary told the faculty senate.
There’s no special exception for COVID-19 absences, she said, because that’s private medical information, but students can contact the Dean of Students office if they test positive and will have the option to fill out what McCleary said is essentially a sick note, which the Dean of Students office will confirm and then allow the student to send to instructors directly. She said JMU, as a public institution, can’t require people who test positive to quarantine but encourages students to follow VDH recommendations.
Some JMU Dining locations — the Chick-fil-A in D-Hall and the Starbucks in Carrier Library — have had to temporarily close due to complications with COVID-19. Although Chick-fil-A is now reopen, Starbucks is operating out of a truck, located behind Moody Hall, for now.
Miller said closures like this are bound to happen.
“I think [closures are] gonna happen at this point. . . 7-10 days into the semester, you can expect to see that,” Miller said. “I’m not trying to say I’m not worried … For me, it’s the right thing for us to do, to treat this as a normal part of life that we’re still worried about, but I don’t know what would make sense to do differently.”