In JMU’s The Pantry, senior health sciences major Aliyyah Copeland can be found stocking goods like canned soup, cereal and potatoes. Always accepting donations, The Pantry provides items to students to use daily, including shelf-stable goods, hygiene products and fresh produce, according to its website.
Copeland said she works at The Pantry because she seeks to help the community. Copeland helps stock goods and monitor students who come into the pantry.
“I wanted to do this because I think it’s a great resource to students, and I wanted to be a part of making it available towards students,” Copeland said.
Copeland said she sees regulars; People come in almost every week because they’ve become accustomed to The Pantry’s schedule. Many students know new supplies are delivered on Monday, Copeland said, so that’s when there’s the most gathering within the pantry.
The Pantry is completely free for students who live on and off campus. She also said there’s a safe sex section sponsored by the University Health Center that provides self-cleaning packages and protective equipment. Every now and then, she said, there are school supplies offered for students too.
This resource has been running for two years, providing basic needs to JMU students who may be economically disadvantaged. The Pantry started off as a pop-up stand within different areas of campus, including Festival Conference and Student Center and The Union, Copeland said. But when COVID-19 started, she said it was decided by Jeremy Hawkins, assistant director for Off-Campus Life and founder of The Pantry, that The Pantry needed a more central and permanent location. That’s when Room 112 of Taylor Hall became the location for The Pantry, Copeland said.
Hawkins said he was inspired by Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller to begin the project. When Miller was working for George Mason University, he spoke at a conference at JMU about food insecurity among college students.
Hawkins said Miller brought light to the fact that food-insecure students in affluent universities have a difficult time feeling belonged. He said this is because the institutions typically don’t contain resources that accommodate their financial needs.
“When I first took over Off-Campus Life, one of the things we were looking at was very much where the gaps in service [were],” Hawkins said. “What services should we be providing? Because part of our mission is helping our students thrive in an off campus community.”
Hawkins explained how this concept reigns true for JMU students who may be paying for college on their own, working jobs or just trying to make that bridge from paycheck to paycheck. According to a survey of the campus population, 39% of the student body has mid-to high-levels of food insecurity.
“That really bolstered the efforts behind getting [the pantry] started,” Hawkins said.
None of this, however, would be possible without the partnership between the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and JMU Dining Services, Hawkins said. Through working with these donors and alongside other individuals, he said, The Pantry is able to supply a sufficient number of diverse products to students with different needs. According to the website, The Pantry is currently accepting all donations, but The Pantry’s workers are specifically requesting hygiene products and school supplies.
“This semester so far … our first week of operation, we had almost 80 students come through,” Hawkins said.
Gloria Rho, a senior health sciences major, said she didn’t know about The Pantry on campus until she saw a “Potty Mouth” poster, a poster that depicts information about the school that’s plastered on the back of a bathroom stall. She said she knew of local food pantries downtown but never knew JMU had one. Rho said she thinks JMU should send emails to students and use social media to raise awareness for The Pantry.
“I was thinking I could have personally used [The Pantry],” Rho said. “Now I’m financially stable, but there were times I would spend less money on food just so I could save money.”
Hawkins said The Pantry may host a variety of events throughout the year to amplify its purpose to all students. The Pantry is currently launching its social media and already has an Instagram account.
“We want to normalize The Pantry as a space that students can just come into,” Hawkins said. “You don’t necessarily have to be food insecure. You can just come in and have a chat with somebody who’s working there or just enjoy the space.”
