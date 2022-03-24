JMU’s new Dean of Students Hollie Hall completed her first month in the position after starting Feb. 15.
“[I’m] looking at ways that I strengthen what’s already being done,” Hall said. “There’s so many amazing things going on here, and I’m looking for every way that I can partner and collaborate.”
Hall previously served as the assistant vice president of wellbeing and student support at Alfred State College in Alfred, New York. She has a background in mental health with a master’s degree in counseling, and she said she worked in community mental health before the director of counseling services at Alfred State College reached out to her.
“He kind of recruited me to come and work on the college campus, and I kind of fell in love,” Hall said. “[Working in] higher education just kind of came to me … that wasn’t the path that I thought I would be on.”
Hall’s path also led her to earn a doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College in 2018, which involved studies on different leadership styles while conducting mental health research. Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, also has a doctorate in executive leadership and helped lead the hiring process for Hall.
“It’s not a higher-[education] degree,” Miller said. “What I think these executive leadership programs do is expose you to things you would never experience if you were just in student affairs.”
Miller said the search for the new dean of students started with a pool of over 50 applicants. Miller said searches for senior leadership positions, like deans, usually require candidates to send in an application, go through 2-3 rounds of interviews, give a presentation on a part of their philosophy and come to campus for a day of interviews and meetings with various JMU divisions and students.
“Coming here and going through the interview process, I just loved the feel,” Hall said. “It’s very warm and welcoming. It’s large, but it feels like a hometown.”
Before Hall came to campus to start her position, she said, she knew of the series of tragedies that impacted JMU and the surrounding community in late January and early February.
“I wanted to be here to be a part of the initial healing process,” Hall said. “I gave my last position eight weeks … and the entire time I kept thinking, I just can’t wait to get there and support students, support colleagues and just be part of the community.”
Miller said Hall contributed her ideas to JMU’s response during that time, even as she was finishing up her previous position.
“Several times [I] received notes, and I know the staff did, too, from her during that time, of, ‘Thinking about you all, here’s some ideas, here’s some things to think about,’” Miller said. “Hollie was here even though she wasn’t physically here.”
Now having started her position, Hall said she wants to expand the dean of students’ presence with more outreach to meet students at residence halls and “student programming spaces.” Hall also said she wants to create an after-hours crisis response team to support the Office of Residence Life (ORL) that works with campus police and receives clinical supervision from Hall as an extension of the dean of students office.
“I can’t wait to do more work with Academic Affairs,” Hall said, “just working hard to make sure that we value both the academic and social experiences of students, and you can’t do that if you’re just working in the Student Affairs silo.”
Daniel Woolston, the assistant director of health and wellness at Alfred State College, worked closely with Hall while she was there and emphasized her dedication to students.
“She would be up in the middle of the night talking to students all the time,” Woolston said.
While the dean of students office is involved in crisis response, Miller said students can reach out at any point.
“It is the dean of students all the time — not the dean of students in crisis, not the dean of students in struggle,” Miller said. “It is the dean of students — thus, all students, all the time.”
Hall echoed Miller’s sentiment, saying she wants students to know she’s approachable.
“There’s really not anything that you couldn’t bring to me that I won’t value and take good care of,” Hall said.
Hall said she seeks to think of individual students holistically, but she also considers JMU from a global perspective.
“What [students] are experiencing here at JMU is going on everywhere … the social justice issues, the political issues,” Hall said. “Everything that’s going on in our world is happening to everyone … and we can collectively work on creating a community that we feel safe in.”
