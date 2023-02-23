JMU Faculty Senate violated Virginia’s open meeting laws at Thursday’s meeting when it went into executive, or closed, session for one hour without citing a reason beforehand and not certifying the session after it ended.
Right before entering closed session, the Senate was about to discuss the Resolution Regarding Transparency and Accountability of A&P Hires Within the Division of Academic Affairs, one of two resolutions criticizing the actions of JMU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman.
According to Virginia Code § 2.2-3712, public bodies must cite the reason for going into closed session and the applicable exemption in Virginia law from open meeting requirements before it goes into closed session. Once it returns to open session, the body must certify with a roll call or recorded vote that only the subjects identified and cited as exempted were discussed in the closed portion of the meeting.
The Senate did neither.
Following the meeting, Melanie Shoffner, the Faculty Senate marshal and an education professor, emailed a statement to The Breeze saying the senator who proposed the motion, Erica Lewis from the College of Health and Behavioral Studies, referenced a reason “aligning” to Virginia’s personnel exemption, “namely that the discussion would address the performance of a specific individual.”
Here’s what Lewis actually said in the meeting:
“I think, you know, I believe we’re all committed to a kind, responsible and evidence-based conversation here today. And I’m happy to hold us accountable to that,” Lewis said. “I think since the primary purpose of these meetings is for faculty senator discussion, I’d like to make a motion that all folks in the Zoom meeting who are not faculty senators excuse themselves from this discussion.”
The motion was then seconded, briefly discussed with another senator voicing support, then decided by Zoom poll, which passed with 77% in support. The Senate went into closed session at 5:08 p.m. and stayed closed for exactly one hour until 6:08 p.m.
During that hour, the Senate denied access to the Zoom meeting, first by locking the meeting, then by keeping members of the public in the Zoom waiting room.
When the meeting re-opened to the public, the Faculty Senate didn’t address the closed session and didn’t certify what was discussed, as Virginia law requires.
Shoffner said in her statement that only senators, as voting members, are allowed to attend executive sessions. In the meeting, the executive session was referred to as a “closed session” multiple times.
Karen McDonnell, the communications director for Faculty Senate and an instructor in JMU’s School of Writing, Rhetoric and Technical Communication (WTRC), told The Breeze after the meeting adjourned that there was a personnel matter, presumably about the Resolution Regarding Transparency, which outlined concerns regarding Coltman’s actions and potential conflicts of interest, favoritism and dismissal of faculty feedback during a hiring search for the dean of College of Science and Mathematics. The resolution was being discussed just before the closed session began, and the Senate was preparing to vote on the resolution right after the closed session before it voted to postpone.
“There was a personnel matter under discussion that had a specific person and that is highly sensitive discussion that is properly done in closed session, not open session, especially because this evening, there were a much greater number of attendees at the Faculty Senate meetings than usual,” McDonnell said. “It’s our understanding that any kind of related personnel matter should happen in closed discussion, not open discussion.”
McDonnell declined to say what was discussed in the closed session, citing Robert’s Rules dictates that minutes aren’t taken and discussion is confidential in executive session.
Shoffner said in the statement and McDonnell told The Breeze that Faculty Senate follows Robert’s Rules of Order. McDonnell also said after having been on Faculty Senate for many years, this is the first time the Senate has gone into closed session.
McDonnell said Faculty Senate wasn’t aware of the state law. The Breeze made several phone calls to senators during the closed portion to object to the meeting being closed and request that it be reopened to the public.
“We were following Robert’s Rules of Order and were not aware of the Virginia code,” McDonnell said, “but now that we’ve been made aware, we’ll be sure that any future closed sessions follow the letter of the law.”
Coltman responds to resolutions proposed in last month’s meeting
Before the closed session, Coltman spent nearly 20 minutes addressing allegations made toward her in two resolutions before the Senate: one regarding transparency in hiring and the Resolution of Condemnation of Recent Actions of JMU’s Provost.
Both were read at last month’s meeting and were to be discussed and voted on at Thursday’s meeting. The Senate postponed the vote on the Resolution Regarding Transparency, then adjourned the meeting before discussing or voting on the Resolution of Condemnation or anything else.
The provost addressed the resolutions at last month’s meetings as well. She reiterated and went into more detail on several points from last month’s meeting and described recent updates.
Coltman said her office met Tuesday with Faculty Senate Speaker Katherine Ott Walter and senators Kristen McCleary, chair of the Faculty Concerns Committee, and Hala Nelson, chair of the Academic Policies Committee. Nelson, a representative from the College of Science and Mathematics (CSM), introduced and read the resolutions on behalf of faculty members she represents to the Senate at the previous meeting.
Coltman went line by line through the resolutions, beginning with the Resolution Regarding Transparency. She said faculty and administration are working together on multiple joint task forces, including one to determine best practices for shared governance between faculty and administration.
She said some allegations in the resolution, like “non-transparent” and “intimidating” practices, are difficult to respond to because they weren’t specific enough. She acknowledged faculty’s discontent with the embargo on faculty feedback during the hiring search for the dean of the College of Science and Mathematics (CSM) and said she made that decision after speaking with faculty senators, President Jonathan Alger, university legal counsel and human resources. She said she followed proper procedure for dealing with the perceived conflict of interest and that she was “limited” by confidentiality in her response to questions about this matter.
“I can tell you that I regret to share that some of the qualitative feedback included comments that were some of the most shockingly unprofessional and grossly unfair to multiple people, beyond the candidates, that I have ever seen in my over 10 years directing searches,” Coltman said.
Because of this, she said, it would’ve been “inappropriate” to redact and not use only some of the data, so the feedback wasn’t made available to faculty.
Coltman detailed more specifics of the CSM dean search, denying the alleged perceived conflict of interest outlined in the resolution. She reiterated her statement from last month’s Faculty Senate meeting — that JMU Policy 1106: Conflict of Interests was inaccurately cited and doesn’t apply as stated in the resolution. She also said part of the resolution has already been acted upon, as a joint task force was formed by herself and Ott Walter to create A&P hiring guidelines for Academic Affairs.
Addressing the Resolution of Condemnation line by line, she denied allegations of her making threats toward authors of the Resolution Regarding Transparency.
“Assuming that my cautions were a threat, rather than advice, does not acknowledge the good faith intentions of this meeting,” Coltman said, referring to the meeting mentioned in the resolution, in which the threats were perceived.
The resolution also alleges that the provost has behaved in a manner “potentially unethical and illegal,” which Coltman refuted.
“It is reckless for this body to claim that I’ve potentially done something unethical or illegal, with no basis, for that matter,” Coltman said.
In closing, Coltman said she wants to work with Faculty Senate “in good faith to address shared concerns.”
Coltman sent her full remarks to faculty members in an email later that evening, which can be viewed below.
The Faculty Senate is set to meet next on Thursday, March 30, where unfinished business will be taken up. Some senators floated the possibility of organizing an emergency meeting before then to discuss the resolutions, but nothing has been scheduled yet.