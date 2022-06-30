JMU has implemented new mental health resources and initiatives for the upcoming school year, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from the Office of the President June 30.
Additionally, the email said JMU will be making physical changes to campus, including the installation of physical barriers around the top of each parking deck and signs of support. JMU also announced the extension of Fall Break from Oct.12-16 to give students a full five-day break.
“We have been inspired by your support, advocacy and initiative to care for those within our university,” the email said. “We have clearly heard the need for new and different ways to support the health and well-being of the JMU community. We have been working over the summer months to put several new resources in place before you return this fall.”
The email reminded the JMU community of existing mental health resources and initiatives that have taken place over the past year:
BetterU: a Peer2Peer support program for students.
A new chapter of Active Minds: a student support group.
University Health Center: provides services, counseling, resources and information about mental health to students.
Crisis Text Line: text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.
Dukes Connect: provides students, faculty and staff the opportunity to connect with each other and talk through individual experiences.
Walk of Hope and Out of the Darkness events: brought the community together by raising awareness of depression, suicide prevention and highlighted the importance of mental health.
Greek Life hosted Dennis Gillan, the executive director at Half a Sorrow Foundation, to promote conversations surrounding mental health.
The email said many individuals, student organizations and departments across campus have contributed to the new mental health resources and initiatives:
TimelyCare: provides virtual services 24/7 for students, such as on-demand mental health support, appointment-based mental health counseling, psychiatric support, health coaching, care navigation with basic needs and digital self-care content. Also includes 12 scheduled counseling visits at no cost throughout the year.
Kognito: provides stimulated learning to support student mental health, wellness and the prevention of sexual misconduct.
JED CAMPUS: a partnership that allows JMU to learn from nationwide initiatives and assists the university in creating a strategic plan surrounding the mental health of the campus and community.
Morgan’s Message: a JMU alumni co-founded nonprofit that provides support surrounding mental health in athletes.
Office of Residence Life staff will be trained in safeTALK.
JMU will be hiring additional staff members to support the need within the University Counseling Center and the Office of the Dean of Students.
