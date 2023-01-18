Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds are expected over and just east of ridges that are taller than 1500 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&