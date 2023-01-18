Beginning this semester, JMU has expanded commuter parking in Warsaw Avenue Parking Deck, reallocating an additional 53 spots for commuters, according to Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson for JMU.
In an email to The Breeze, Vass said once JMU finishes relocating and reinstalling the space-counting sensor equipment in the parking deck, another four spaces will be added for commuters, bringing the total number of newly reallocated commuter spots to 57.
Vass said Parking and Transit Services conducts lot usage surveys to determine how to best allocate the number of parking spaces available to benefit as many constituents as possible. Surveys conducted indicated that the Warsaw Avenue Parking Deck regularly had an excess of faculty and staff parking, Vass said, causing Parking and Transit Services to propose to the Parking Advisory Committee, which is chaired by Vice President of Administration & Finance Towana Moore and made up of various JMU faculty and staff, that some of the spaces be reallocated for student commuter use. The Parking Advisory Committee approved the proposal and the reallocation took place over winter break.
At this time, Vass said the university doesn’t have plans to expand commuter parking in any other parking decks or lots on campus, but that it’s “always possible” future changes in parking allocations may be made based on information gathered from lot usage surveys.
