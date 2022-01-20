JMU upper administration sent an email to faculty and staff Jan. 17 stating that there’s no longer a requirement for JMU employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, report their vaccine status or undergo weekly screening testing. The move is in response to Executive Directive 2 from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).
Youngkin signed the executive directive Saturday, rescinding a previous executive directive signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D) that required state employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The new directive states that no state employees are required to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status “as a condition of their employment.”
The email from JMU to its faculty and staff said there are advantages to getting the vaccine and that employees are “strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.” Information on testing and an upcoming vaccine clinic was also provided.
Students, faculty and staff are still required to abide by JMU’s mask policy, which requires them to wear masks in university-owned indoor spaces when in the presence of others regardless of vaccination status. The email gave instructions on how employees could request a set of N-95 masks for personal use.
Mary-Hope Vass, director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email that the university encourages students, faculty and staff to get tested if they’re experiencing symptoms and to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for quarantine and isolation.
“We are appreciative of the cooperation from our campus community and look forward to another healthy and safe semester,” Vass said in the email.
Youngkin’s executive directive said the Commonwealth is “committed to providing a safe workplace” for its employees. It said Youngkin’s administration will continue to make sure Virginians have “access to the information necessary to make an informed decision” about the vaccine and that those who want a vaccine can get one. According to the directive, its purpose is to ensure health care privacy for state employees.
“The requirement of state employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and disclose their vaccination status or engage in mandatory testing is harmful to their individual freedoms and personal privacy,” the executive directive states. “My Administration will not require that these interests be sacrificed as a condition of employment in the Executive Branch of our government.”
According to JMU’s COVID-19 dashboard, 90.6% of employees are fully or partially vaccinated. This is based on records from Jan. 6. The dashboard said that starting Jan. 18, the university will be sharing updates of the percentage of students and employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccine “when warranted.”
Several members of the JMU community responded to the change on Twitter. Associate professor of religion Alan Levinovitz said the email greatly frustrated him.
“I would like to see JMU acknowledge that what they are being forced to do — if that is the case — is not something that they would wish to do,” Levinovitz said. “The fact that that wasn’t in the email hurts me deeply.”
Levinovitz pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines, which state that COVID-19 vaccines can prevent hospitalization. Levinovitz said JMU has a duty to make sure students, faculty and staff aren’t contributing to overwhelming hospitals with severe COVID-19 cases.
“If Harrisonburg hospitals are overwhelmed, JMU’s administration won’t even be able to point to a line in the email that says we wish we could have done otherwise,” Levinovitz said.
Levinovitz said JMU’s a “wonderful place” that has treated him well but that he disagrees with JMU’s automatic compliance and the lack of pushback shown
“I think it really is a model of what a great university is, and a part of my frustration and anger upon seeing this email arrive was the disjunct between the university that I know and the university that was represented in the words of the email,” Levinovitz said.
The Breeze reached out to the speaker of the Faculty Senate, Val Larsen, who said members of the Faculty Senate Steering Committee met with the provost to discuss COVID-19 issues prior to the Governor‘s directive being put in place.
Based on records from Jan. 6, 91.9% of students are fully or partially vaccinated. Students were still required to be fully vaccinated before coming to campus for the spring semester, with some exceptions. Those who weren’t vaccinated were required to complete an Assumption of Risk form and provide entry testing results before returning. JMU has chosen not to require documentation of booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for students.
Nolan Rentz, a sophomore, said he was disappointed when he saw the change in vaccine requirements for faculty since he has an underlying health condition.
“I thought JMU did a really good job last semester, implementing a mask mandate, and getting those people who weren’t vaccinated yet, having them do weekly tests for [COVID-19],” Rentz said. “I thought that was a great idea, and I really appreciated it. So when the executive [directive] came out and JMU just kind of followed suit with that, that just made me think it was just kind of for show.”
Rentz said he’d like JMU to explain why they’re following the executive directive.
“I just kind of hope they become more public about [the decision] and kind of give people who maybe have the same mindset as me some reassurance about the reason for it,” Rentz said, “because I don’t know JMU’s full side to it yet, obviously”
Dylan Kellum, a senior, said he understood that JMU has no legal options, but he said he was disappointed there was no pushback on the decision.
“I think pursuing avenues of legal challenge would be possible, but maybe not practical, for JMU,” Kellum said. “I would like to see them at the very least release a statement about it that’s more than just ‘I guess we have to do this now,’ to see them kind of talk about the legality of it, and the kind of the issues behind it.” Jessani Collier, president of the Student Government Association (SGA) and junior political science major, said in a text to The Breeze that although much hasn’t changed for students, employees are now at a greater risk.
“This is particularly dangerous because we depend on these groups to form the literal backbone and purpose of JMU,” Collier said. “If they’re not safe, then the entire institution will inherently fall apart.”
Collier said SGA will support the Faculty Senate in what they advocate for and will continue to support vaccinations for everyone.
“Faculty and admin are people too and they deserve the same attention to wellness that students do,” Collier said. “We also have to be particularly careful about how this disrupts the social communities within departments because those rifts not only affect the productivity of their work, but also the JMU community as a whole.”
Virginia Tech, George Mason University (GMU), William & Mary, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and U.Va. also changed their COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees this week. GMU said Jan. 17 that the university now “strongly [encourages] employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and to share their vaccination status with Mason.” The message also said vaccines are the “single most effective” way to reduce the spread and severity of COVID-19.
In a Jan. 18 letter to faculty and staff, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands announced that all employees wouldn’t be required to be vaccinated, report their vaccination status or undergo mandatory testing due to the executive orders and directives from Youngkin.
Like GMU, William & Mary announced Tuesday it’d shift to “strongly recommending vaccines and boosters for all employees” to be in accordance with the executive directive as well as encouraging faculty and staff to share vaccination status with the school. VCU also announced that it would be ending the requirement the same day.
U.Va. announced Wednesday that it would be ending its vaccine requirements for employees.
Virginia Tech, GMU, William & Mary and VCU all have higher vaccination rates for employees than JMU, with the next lowest employee vaccination rate at GMU with 94.9%, compared to JMU’s 90.6%. U.Va. doesn’t report its vaccination rate on its COVID-19 tracker but said in its Wednesday message that “a strong majority of UVA employees are fully vaccinated and have received booster shots.”
The governor’s directive doesn’t affect private schools in the state.
Youngkin’s directive was administered while the Omicron variant remains a “dominant variant of concern,” according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The VDH states that Omicron spreads more easily than the original virus and is “up to three times more infectious” than the Delta variant. According to the VDH, people who’ve had COVID-19 previously could be infected more easily with Omicron compared to other variants, and vaccination “provides the best protection” from Omicron.
