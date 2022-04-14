Tucked in a corner on the second floor of Harrison Hall is a room with three long shelves, each packed to the brim with trophies, plaques and other haphazardly stacked awards.
Inside the room, about a dozen people sit around a large, central table, firing questions back- and- forth about topics most people would shy away from:
“What does capitalism do to make satire worse?”
“How do you explain that … queer theory is capitalist?”
“The worst impacts of colonialism were both racist and capitalist, right?”
While the activity inside the room is lively, the label outside the room is unassuming — in small, thin letters, it reads “Debate.”
Composed almost entirely of debaters with less than a year of experience, the JMU debate team is currently ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and recently came in first place at the Cross Examination Debate Association (CEDA) Novice Nationals tournament.
The JV/Novice Nationals championship was held March 11-13 at West Virginia University (WVU). The novice division is made up of debaters with little to no experience, and JMU’s winning team, Adonis Ortiz and Eric Pelletier, secured the gold after defeating the University of Houston in the final round.
The tournament had two stages: a preliminary round of debating to determine eliminations and seeds, then a competitive bracket round to determine a champion. Ortiz and Pelletier were the No. 2 seed after preliminary debates and received a bye for the first bracketed round, and they didn’t debate again until the championship round because of a process referred to as “stepping over.” If a team ends up matched against another team from the same school — JMU had four seeded teams — the team with the higher seed advances past, or “steps over,” the other team without any debate. Ortiz and Pelletier were matched against lower-seeded JMU teams — No. 3, No. 7 and No. 10 seeds — for each round until the finals.
“I was really relieved [to have won],” Pelletier said. “It would have felt really bad to have stepped over all of our teammates, debate one round and then lose it.”
As for the debate topic, CEDA provides an overall “resolution” — a statement that proposes a domestic or international policy — that applies to every debate tournament it holds that year. The 2021-22 resolution is colloquially referred to as “antitrust,” meaning the U.S. should expand “the scope of its core antitrust laws,” as it reads on the CEDA website.
Teams must either argue in favor of the resolution as the “affirmative” or against the resolution as the “negative.” Overall, a round of debate lasts about two hours and 15 minutes and includes eight speeches: The affirmative side gets four, and the negative side gets four. In their winning round, Ortiz and Pelletier argued for the affirmative.
“I was the one that was giving the last speech, so I had to take a few seconds before I actually started speaking because I was really nervous,” Pelletier said.
“An academic sport”
Debate can be rigorous. Michael Souders, the director of the JMU debate team, said that during tournaments participants could be in debates for a total of nine hours in one day.
“The day begins around 7-8 a.m. and … by the time we’re done with dinner, it’s usually about 11 [p.m.],” Souders said.
Souders has directed the JMU debate team for four years and leads along with Chaz Wyche, assistant director; Ian Lowery, assistant coach; and Abhis Sedhai, affiliate coach. Due to the intensity of debate, Souders referred to it as an “academic sport.”
“It’s a game, and [debaters] are fighting to win,” Souders said. “[Debate] incentivizes learning by making [it] the key to winning.”
As an “academic sport,” one of the skills that goes into debate is a technique called “spreading,” which requires debaters to present their arguments by speaking quickly. The technique allows debaters to fit more information into their limited speech time. Abby Harlow, a junior who won the award for Top Speaker at the novice tournament, said learning how to debate takes a lot of different speaking drills.
“[Spreading] is really fun, but … that was an adjustment for sure,” Harlow said. “You’ll start slower and work your way up faster … The more you practice, the easier it is.”
While speed is an asset in debate, Souders said it’s not the only skill or quality a debater needs to succeed.
“The most important thing is being competitive,” Souders said. “If you win two debates a tournament, and [another team] wins five debates a tournament … the team that wins two, their goal is to win three the next time, right? The team that wins five, their goal is to win six.” Harlow emphasized the persistence a debater needs, but also the ability to form relationships with one’s partner and team.
“You have to want to invest in your partnership and invest in being able to learn how to debate with another person,” Harlow said. “[Have] your teammate and the rest of your team in mind.”
Debate tactics and rules
Even though debaters can work on collaboration and practice traditional skills, Souders said the type of debate the team practices actually has very few rules.
“There’s no referee who says you have to follow the topic,” Souders said. “You could play guitar. You could sing songs. There’s no rules.”
Pelletier said the most unusual debate tactic he’s encountered is a line of thought called “wipeout,” which argues that death is good. He’s also heard of an argument referred to as “spark,” which argues that nuclear war is good.
“As long as … it can’t be perceived [that] you’re targeting a specific group of people, then you basically have free reign to say whatever you want as long as you can back it up with evidence,” Pelletier said.
Lowery, the assistant coach and a second-year graduate student at JMU, started debate during his undergraduate studies at George Mason University (GMU) as a novice and said untraditional ideas help broaden a debater’s understanding.
“Debate is all about showing people different ways of looking at the world and different systems of value,” Lowery said. “[It’s] an outlet that lets students play with those ideas … Debate is a game. These are just different tools that we have to play the game.”
Lowery’s main role on the team is to ease novices into debating at the beginning of the school year and continue to teach and mentor new members as they start learning and competing.
“The debate community has a culture where there is an expectation … [that] you will help the younger people that are coming up,” Lowery said. “[The novice members] are so intellectually curious; they are so willing to put in the effort to work hard.”
As the team finished their season with their final tournament over April 9-12, Souders expressed his pride for the competitors and his eagerness for next season.
“The goal is to just keep students moving upward in debate, so the team continues to be successful,” Souders said. “Hopefully we can recruit a new group of novices that are as good as these, and we’ll just sort of begin the cycle all over again.”
