JMU is implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students for the Fall 2021 semester, according to an announcement sent out by the university on Thursday.
Students will be required to provide verification of COVID-19 vaccination or fill out exemption forms by July 8, with exemptions that can be requested for religious or medical reasons. However, students with other reasons for not wishing to receive the vaccine can fill out a waiver. All students who receive an exemption will have to fill an “assumption of risk” waiver.
The announcement stated that JMU is following guidance from the Governor’s Office, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American College Health Association, by implementing the vaccine requirements.
According to the COVID-19 vaccine FAQ, students who aren’t fully vaccinated will continue to follow the entry and surveillance testing protocol.
Staff and faculty aren’t required to be vaccinated at this time, according to the employee FAQ. The announcement said a majority of faculty and staff have been vaccinated and encouraged those who have not been to do so.
Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.