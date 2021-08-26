Rural communities in Augusta, Greene, Page, Rockingham, Rockbridge and Shenandoah counties will have 100 JMU graduate students assist their behavioral health providers over the next four years.
The Federal Health Resources and Services Administration gave a $1.6 million grant to the JMU graduate psychology department for their Rural Interdisciplinary Service and Education: Unlimited Potential program. Amanda Evans, associate professor in graduate psychology and leader of the RISE-UP project, said this grant will give 100 students in the clinical mental health counseling, school counseling and school psychology programs $10,000 stipends as they practice and work in high needs communities.
JMU’s graduate psychology department has a focus in counseling services, and its three programs have placements within rural communities. Evans took her previous grant application experience and applied for this grant to receive funding over the next four years to promote building resources within these communities.
“Substance use has just accelerated because of [COVID-19],” Evans said. “The numbers are growing, and there is nobody there to help.”
Robin Anderson, department head of graduate psychology, said that along with the stipends given to JMU students, the rest of this grant will go toward creating facilities and modules open to JMU faculty, students and other behavioral health care professionals.
Anderson said the programs had previously sent students to these communities unpaid even when the need for behavioral health was apparent. Now, selected students are assisting nearby counties with incentives not previously offered to them.
Evans said these modules and facilities will go toward giving free and continuing education to people that need this information to get their licenses in clinical mental health. She also said the programs will be offered to any mental health professional, no matter their affiliation with JMU.
Anderson said the goal of the program is to expand the number of students in rural communities because of their need for mental health providers.
“With more students having the experience of working in rural communities and understanding what that is like,” Anderson said. “Then more students as they graduate will choose to work in these rural communities.”
Anderson said the students in the graduate programs are preparing to be school counselors, school psychologists and clinical mental health providers. She also said the stipends will attract more students to understaffed areas where connections and networking can be made and will make an impact in these areas by giving them more resources they can go to.
Evans said the students in the school psychology and counseling programs have their placements in schools in rural areas. She also said students offer individual counseling and offer connections to families to ensure their children are receiving the mental health services that they need, and students in the clinical mental health programs are often placed in counseling agencies to give individual counseling and group advocacy for students.
Monica Cooper, a graduate clinical mental health student, is currently in the RISE-UP program working with the Arrow Project, a nonprofit company to give mental health services to youth in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta counties.
“I really want to be a part of that dedicated goal of everyone being taken care of and heard in every way possible,” Cooper said.
Cooper started working for the Arrow Project in August and will continue her internship with the nonprofit until May 2022. She said what really drove her to this project was the advocacy and creating an environment for youth mental health and ensuring that no one was left behind.
“We provide services to both people who look up the word ‘therapy,’ as well as people who have 15 or more years of mental health issues,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the clinical mental health program gears students toward careers in both mental health clinics and hospitals.
Evans said this program is designed to give the graduate students inside access to jobs and careers in a field that needs help and qualified people. She also said that oftentimes, these students continue their career in the placement or similar areas to the placement they were given.
Evans and Anderson both emphasized the necessity of these students and health care professionals in the rural communities due to the increase of need for them. As people were in quarantine and isolation during the height of the pandemic, Evans said mental health awareness was needed to match the rising severity in the local counties.
