JMU is considering “stricter measures” to “maintain the safety of the JMU” amid reports of increasing COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, according to an excerpt of an email sent to faculty and staff Wednesday morning.
JMU employees who haven’t uploaded vaccination documentation received the email from Rick Larson, the assistant vice president for human resources, training and performance. According to the email, as of Aug. 3, roughly 70% of faculty and staff have uploaded proof of being vaccinated for COVID-19. The email stated that while others have been vaccinated or begun getting vaccinated, the “low percentage of vaccinated employees is concerning.”
The email stated it was “more important than ever” that faculty and staff upload their vaccination record to the University Health Center. Mary-Hope Vass, the director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email that emails were sent out to employees who haven’t uploaded vaccination documentation to “ensure they received the messages and to offer assistance in uploading the information, if needed.” In a statement provided by Vass, she said:
“As JMU prepares to welcome faculty and staff, along with students, back to campus, we are working to provide updates to each of the constituency groups,” Vass said in an email. “Similar to the vaccination information being collected on students, we have simultaneously been collecting the same information for faculty and staff. The university is in the process of finalizing details of the operational plans that will soon be distributed.”
Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.