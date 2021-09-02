It’s been a big few weeks regarding a possible COVID-19 booster shot.
The Biden administration has said it would recommend getting a booster shot around five to eight months after receiving initial shots. Pfizer is seeking FDA approval for its booster vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson has also begun speaking about its booster vaccine. With JMU requiring its students to be vaccinated unless they sign an Assumption of Risk form for the fall 2021 semester, there could be implications for the release of the booster vaccine.
Ginny Cramer, JMU’s assistant director of communications, said JMU hasn’t made any decision on requiring booster shots yet.
“For long-term plans on booster shot availability, that’s really in the hands of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] right now,” Cramer said.
This response is in line with JMU’s handling of the initial vaccine dosage and expectations for students, as the decision was based “upon guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College Health Association (ACHA),” according to the JMU COVID-19 vaccine FAQ page.
Senior communications studies major Garrett Thomas said he’d like to wait before receiving the booster vaccine and believes the university should avoid using “threats” for not following certain guidelines. For example, this summer, JMU said it would deactivate JACards on Aug. 24 for students who don’t submit proof of vaccination or fill out the Assumption of Risk form. However, Thomas said he mostly agrees with how JMU handled the initial shots.
“I’ll just say, the university should go about administering booster vaccines in the same manner they went about administering the original vaccine,” Thomas said. “The system worked well, and there seemed to be no complications from the students’ standpoint.”
On the other hand, senior finance major Clayton Duncan said he’s more skeptical of JMU’s approach to handling the vaccination, though he said he understands that it was “necessary to protect the community.” However, Duncan said he has concerns about a potential booster shot.
“I think JMU should make booster shots optional, as more research needs to be done,” Clayton said, “especially considering all the vaccines are relatively new.”
Christopher Berndsen, an associate professor for biochemistry and enzymology, said booster shots are a “good tool to protect the health of the community.” He said, though, that it may not mean much for “controlling the spread of COVID-19” if the community doesn’t get behind the initiative and other measures aren’t taken as well.
Berndsen said the best option for JMU is to wear masks, limit large social gatherings and “offer multiple course delivery options to allow students and faculty to isolate.” Although it isn’t clear how JMU will proceed in handling booster shots, Berndsen said it would require cooperation.
“Controlling the spread of [COVID-19] requires the community to work together and realize that individual health and community health are linked,” Berndsen said.
C.K. Lee, an assistant professor in the College of Business, said he’d support a university vaccine mandate but urged the JMU community to focus on other issues as well, such as inoculation, which refers to implanting antigens in the body.
“It would be good to make a booster shot a mandatory option, but it would be better to induce a quick booster inoculation for everybody in our community,” Lee said. “Many vaccines that have expired and are discarded in the U.S. can save people in many countries who do not even have easier access to vaccines.”
Whether JMU will require its students to receive the booster shot remains to be seen, but Lee said he would feel more than “just comfortable” if his students get vaccinated.
“If we can create a college environment where we can learn while looking at each other’s smiles without worrying about the virus, it would be a much stronger and positive emotion than just comfortable,” Lee said.
