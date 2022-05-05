A friend, a mentor, a father figure.
That’s how members of the JMU community remembered William Gary “Bill” Posey, who died on Saturday, April 30. He was 68.
“Bill and his wife did not have children, but he was still an incredible father. He was a father figure to thousands — to every generation of the Marching Royal Dukes [and] School of Music,” Scott Rikkers, associate director of bands at JMU and director of the Marching Royal Dukes, said. “That kind of sums up how people perceive Bill, as their second dad at JMU, or their ‘band dad.’”
Posey was a student at JMU in the 1970s, where he was a member of the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs) as a trumpet player and later, a drum major. Posey graduated from JMU in 1979 with a degree in music performance, according to the Daily News Record, and was later hired as a staff member for the JMU School of Music, where he served from 1981 to 2012 and worked his way up through the ranks. He was the assistant director for the MRDs for 32 years and director of concert and support services for the JMU School of Music for 37 years. Posey was also the announcer for the Marching Royal Dukes for years.
Posey officially retired from JMU in summer 2018.
Aside from his time at JMU, Posey was also an active community musician. He oversaw the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Concert Band for over 25 years, performed with other local community bands in the area and was a singer at his local church.
In 2013, the MRDs and the Office of Annual Giving created the Bill Posey Scholarship Initiative. According to the MRD website, the endowment scholarship funds go toward “a current or prospective MRD member who needs the benefit of extra funds to help with college expenses.”
According to his obituary, Posey is survived by his father, William Madison Posey; his wife, Sharon Louise Posey; special friends Rick and Becky Deloney; godchildren Sarah and William Deloney; brothers-in-law Michael Grimm and his wife, Carrie, and John H. Grimm, III.
Posey was famous for his aviator sunglasses and flip flops. His colleagues and friends say he was a “legend.”
“One of the things that makes Bill incredibly important and special to our program is that he has pretty much been with JMU since he came to college here in the early ’70s, which means he has been a part of the Marching Royal Dukes for almost its entire 50-year existence,” Rikkers said. “Because of his longevity with the program, Bill has really become a tradition with the Marching Royal Dukes and a tradition here at JMU. He’s become a tradition of his own.”
Rick Deloney (’95), the current director of marching percussion, said Posey was the reason why he came to JMU after introducing him to the MRDs. Deloney said he and Posey became friends while he was a student at JMU and grew even closer after he got the job at JMU.
“We became really close friends — more like brothers,” Deloney said. “Bill and I were so close that he and his wife, Sharon, are my children’s godparents and I actually named my son William after him.”
The two families would vacation together each summer in Outer Banks, North Carolina, and spend holidays together, Deloney said. Deloney said his favorite memories are fishing with Posey at the Outer Banks.
Rikkers, a 2003 alumnus, first met Posey while he was a graduate student.
“Immediately I knew — [I] could just tell that the band and the community respected Bill,” Rikkers said. “I could tell there was something special about that man, and over the course of the time that I’ve known him, it’s become very clear as to why he’s so celebrated and why he’s so respected.”
Rikkers said Posey was a service leader, working for the students in the MRDs and the School of Music. Posey was a “fantastic musician and educator” who cared about what’s best for his students, Rikkers said.
Rikkers said his favorite memory of Posey that “displays his selflessness and servant leadership” is from 2006, when the MRDs had a European tour in Ireland. Rikkers said the band traveled with “a lot of stuff,” including their instruments and uniforms, and were told by the airline that they could drive their truck up to the plane to load the equipment as cargo onto the plane; Bill volunteered to drive the truck. What they weren’t told, however, is that only the truck driver could unload the equipment onto the plane, unable to get help from anybody else.
“Bill Posey, by himself, unloaded the entire truck worth of instruments and uniforms,” Rikkers said. “I don’t think that was a happy moment, per se, for Bill, but what an incredible example of his dedication to the Marching Royal Dukes and to serving the students.”
Sarah Macomber (’13, ’17), was a member of the MRDs during her time at JMU — which is when her paths first crossed with Posey. In an email to The Breeze, Macomber said she was looking for a career change in fall 2018 and reached out to Posey when she heard he was officially retiring from JMU.
“After I was offered the job and I was accepted, he welcomed me into his position with a helping heart and told me everything I needed to know to start my time here,” Macomber said. “Following in Bill Posey’s footsteps was a big deal. I knew there would be no way to live up to his legacy, and I never intended on being able to do that. Bill was a presence that couldn’t be replaced.”
Macomber said Posey was a “teddy bear” and was one of the most “nicest and caring individuals” she’d ever met.
“Truthfully, my life, and thousands of others’ lives, have been positively impacted by Bill Posey,” Macomber said. “It cannot be overstated how much kindness he brought into the world, and his kind eyes and hilarious sense of humor are sorely missed already.”
Michelle Turenne (’90) is a longtime friend of Posey involved in the creation of the Bill Posey Scholarship and a current board member of the JMU Alumni Board of Directors. During her time at JMU, she was a part of the MRDs.
Turenne said one of her favorite memories of Posey are the rubber “WWBFPD” bracelets that were sold by the MRDs — “What Would Bill Fucking Posey Do,” she said.
“There’s a tsunami of love and respect and grief,” Turenne said. “He’s an institution; he’s Bill eff-ing Posey.”
Dan Everard (’89), the president of MRD Alumni Chapter, said Posey impacted multiple generations of MRDs.
“He was living and breathing history of the MRDs,” Everard said. “He’s definitely been very influential in all our lives.”
Jen Hale (’95) was a theatre major during her time at JMU but worked for Posey during college as a stage manager and on different concerts performed by the School of Music.
“I had a very different view of him than anyone who was in the marching band,” Hale said. “He was just a big mentor to me … He always had a smile and that’s what I always loved.”
Hale said Posey was a “constant” and was well-respected by both students and co-workers.
“Everyone in the Music Building seemed to know him and everyone respected him,” Hale said. “That was my big takeaway — no matter who he was to you … people respected him, and people looked up to him for advice.”
Amy Birdsong (’01), the current assistant director for the MRDs, was a former student and later a colleague of Posey.
“He had such an impact,” Birdsong said. “The fact that he knew who I was, and he had hundreds of musicians that he helped every year — no one was a number to Bill Posey … He invested in people so well.”
Birdsong said Posey was a “security blanket” for the band during her time as an MRD. Along with being assistant director for the MRDs, Posey helped run and teach the pep band and university band while Birdsong was at JMU, she said, which was made up of “a huge mass of people” with “lots of different personalities.”
“[During] football and basketball, tensions can rise — but he was never that way,” Birdsong said. “Bill was always just a calm — like a calming presence. We knew nothing else could go wrong because Bill was there.”
After graduation, Birdsong became a band director at a high school in Henrico, Virginia, and said she kept in touch with Posey, who would judge band competitions at her school. Birdsong said the two would reconnect over meals during the competitions.
“It was just the best thing when he ended up on my roster because I got to spend the whole day with him,” Birdsong said. “It was always a wonderful part of my year when I got to reconnect with him. [He was] just happy. Happy to be on this earth, happy to be there, happy to be present in people’s lives.”
In 2017, Birdsong got her job at JMU as the assistant band director for the MRDs. At that point, Posey had retired from the band but was still working for the JMU School of Music. Birdsong said her path from high school band director to college band director was “not typical,” but that Posey helped her transition and gave her advice during her first year working at JMU.
“Gosh, did he make me feel welcome,” Birdsong said. “Bill just … made me feel at home and was an ear for me. Man, I was thankful that he was there that first year.”
After Posey retired from JMU, Birdsong said they played music together at Valley Winds, a premier adult ensemble that Posey helped co-found. Posey played the trumpet, while Birdsong played the saxophone, she said.
“[He went from my] teacher, to colleague, to, ‘Hey, we’re just making music together,’” Birdsong said. “It’s a circle of life thing [and] Bill was an important part of that for me. It was a unique experience that he allowed me to have.”
Chase Maszle, vice president of the MRD Alumni Chapter, sent an email statement to The Breeze:
“Bill Posey was a JMU legend, a father figure and a celebrity to us. Although he was soft spoken, he commanded respect from everyone around him. As an educator, he was committed to giving his students the best education possible. His humor, humility, love and spirit have Brightened the Lights of Madison — and will continue to for years to come.” [sic]
Posey will continue to be remembered through the JMU Fight Song when the MRDs sing it on game days, shouting his name between the lyrics:
“Show your Colors, Proud and True — Bill Posey! — We are the Dukes of JMU.”
