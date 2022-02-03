Terry Beitzel’s colleagues and friends say he was the quintessential professor.
He was brilliant but absent-minded, someone whose office was a mess. He’d wear a jacket with classic elbow pads in his office with the brown couch and National Public Radio playing in the background, letting anyone plop down in his office to talk about his work.
Beitzel was a justice studies professor at JMU, director of the Mahatma Gandhi Center for Global Nonviolence and an active member of the Advisory Council of JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement. Beitzel worked at JMU for 14 years.
Beitzel died one year ago, Jan. 29, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19.
Now, a year after his death and with COVID-19 continuing to surge, the JMU and Harrisonburg communities are still grappling with the loss.
“We’re a small department, we knew each other and, for us, we have a loss that’s tied to the pandemic in our own house,” Taimi Castle, the current director of the Gandhi Center and a professor, said.
Beitzel taught at Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University in the peace and justice program before coming to JMU in 2007, where he remained until his death. Castle started working with Beitzel when they both arrived at JMU as faculty of the justice studies department.
“My favorite memories of him were all the conversations that we had off campus because we were friends outside of work,” Castle said. “He could literally talk to anyone about anything. There was not a subject that he couldn’t talk about or know something about and carry on a conversation.”
Peggy Plass, academic unit head and professor for justice studies, said Beitzel was involved in Harrisonburg as well, creating conversations and relationships everywhere he went.
“He was not someone who was stuck in the academic silo,” Plass said.
Charles Martorana, a member of the advisory council for the Gandhi Center, said his fondest memories with Beitzel were when the two would meet over coffee and discuss the Center and restorative justice. Martorana said Beitzel’s death is a great loss, both in the local community and worldwide.
Martorana said that once, while he was taking a walk at JMU, Beitzel pulled beside him in his car and mentioned that he was on his way to give a talk outside the country.
“The thing that struck me is he didn’t drive off, he stayed there and we had a very long chat,” Martorana said. “That was Terry, he loved to engage … He was endearing, engaging, kind, compassionate — someone that you want to just hang around with and have a cup of coffee.”
Beitzel’s Ph.D. was in conflict analysis and conflict resolution, and he authored several works exploring topics like approaches to furthering justice, the role of nonviolence, responsibility and civic engagement. Plass said Beitzel exemplified the Gandhi Center’s values.
“There could be a picture of Terry in the dictionary next to [the word] peace,” Plass said.
Castle said with Beitzel’s absence in the community comes a reminder of the deadliness of COVID-19.
“His whole life was about community,” Castle said. “We’re still in a public health crisis, we’re still in the pandemic. I would just want people to remember that simple things like wearing a mask is because we’re a part of the same community and we’re doing that for one another.”
Evan Munsey, a senior who worked with Beitzel in the Gandhi Center, said he’s proud of where the center is now.
“It’s still kind of sad because every time I go into the Gandhi Center, it feels like he should be there, but he isn’t,” Munsey said. “We’re slowly picking up the pieces, getting there and moving on with the work that the Gandhi Center wants to do, and I think he would be really proud about that.”
Plass and Munsey both said it was clear how much Beitzel cared about his family. Munsey said Beitzel would talk about his family regularly and could tell that he was proud of them.
“He was so crazy about his daughter,” Plass said. “He would bring in the little stories that she had written and he was blown away, and he’d be like, ‘You have to read this, she’s so smart.’”
Castle said Beitzel was a committed teacher, but he was also dedicated to being a student for life. Plass and Castle said his legacy is shown through the Gandhi Center and that he’s a “spiritual companion” for faculty in justice studies.
“We have his academic center; that’s always going to be his legacy regardless of the programming over the years,” Castle said. “But, I also think that we are his legacy … His ideas about humanity live in us.”
