The Delta variant of COVID-19, which is more transmissible than the common cold or influenza, according to Yale Medicine, is a highly contagious strand of the COVID-19 virus that originated in India and is currently the predominant strand in the U.S. As states begin to make decisions in light of this new variant, JMU and other Virginia schools have released updated plans for in-person classes this fall.
According to the article, the highest spread of cases are happening in areas with low vaccination rates.
Although there have been reports of vaccinated individuals contracting the variant, according to the article, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that virtually all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
JMU President Jonathan Alger released a statement Aug. 9 outlining a temporary mask mandate for all JMU employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Aug. 16. The mandate requires masks to be worn in indoor spaces on JMU property, except for students in their own residence hall rooms with their roommates and for individuals in private workspaces.
The statement also included updates on vaccine and testing requirements and reminded students that their vaccination record was due July 8. Students who haven’t submitted the documentation won’t be able to move into on-campus housing, and their JACard access will be turned off Aug. 24. A hold will also be placed on the student’s account, and they’ll face a $50 fine on Sept. 9. Additionally, students who aren’t vaccinated will be subject to weekly required COVID-19 testing, beginning Aug. 30.
According to the statement, the decision to require masks was made in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Directive Eighteen and took into consideration guidance from medical professionals and leaders across the state.
“Our objective continues to be to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and local community so we can successfully fulfill our educational mission,” Alger said in the statement.
Sophomore kinesiology major Jaeda Cohen said she’s willing to take whatever action the school feels is necessary regarding COVID-19 and the new Delta variant. However, she said she doesn’t see the point of holding in-person classes under the new mandate, since a major objective for in-person classes is often to meet people. Cohen said she’d rather just stay on Zoom and see people’s “real faces.”
“Since I was a freshman last year, I didn’t get any in-person classes, and that’s where I found it hard to meet people,” Cohen said. “Masks kind of hinder the ability to make connections. Your first impression of someone is in a smile, and then starting a conversation. Masks really discourage this.”
Senior history major Madi McTernan said she’s frustrated JMU didn’t take more action in making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory.
“It’s my senior year, and I really thought we were going to have a little bit of normal,” McTernan said.
McTernan said she hopes the mask mandate stays temporary and that events like football games can still proceed. She said her parents bought season tickets, and she’s looking forward to seeing her brother play in the Marching Royal Dukes.
Nicole Karaoli, a senior media arts and design major, said she agrees everyone should be wearing masks indoors on campus. With two healthcare workers in her family, she’s heard how the Delta variant is impacting the state firsthand.
“My dad and my sister both work in healthcare and have never stopped wearing a mask,” Karaoli said. “The leaders in the medical field are the ones still wearing masks, and we should follow by example because those are the ones saving lives as well.”
Karaoli said it’s important to wear masks because people who have been vaccinated are still getting COVID-19, and the long-term impacts of the virus are unknown. According to an article from Nature, recent data from COVID-19 tests show that vaccinated people are more likely to become infected with the Delta variant than any other variant. The article said that of all Delta cases since March 2021, about 17% were found in vaccinated people, which is nearly three times the rate of breakthrough cases compared to other variants in the U.S. The article also said that the virus can still live in people’s noses, meaning that vaccinated people can still carry the virus and infect others with Delta, playing a part in the swell of cases seen. As someone who’s already had COVID-19, Karaoli said she doesn’t want to be sick again, especially since she’s unsure of the long term impacts it will have on her body.
“I completely understand [JMU’s decision], and I’m fine with wearing a mask,” Karaoli said. “I was excited about being vaccinated, but I never expected not to wear a mask this semester. Especially now with the Delta variant, masks are just a form of protection.”
Cohen and Karaoli said they foresee some people being upset about the new mandate. Cohen said she knows many people who are “over it” but that everyone still needs to be careful. Karaoli said she can understand why some people could be upset after getting a vaccine that they didn’t want in hopes of a normal school year.
In the statement, Alger said the university’s hope is that vigilance in the beginning of the fall semester will “yield positive results for the entire community.” The statement says JMU administration will continue to take recommendations from state and federal employees.
“I’m excited that we’re still pushing for in-person classes,” Karaoli said. “I’m excited to get back into the classroom and finish my senior year strong, with hopefully more connections with students in my major and professors themselves.”
Karaoli also stressed the importance of being especially cognizant of professors, considering one of JMU’s passed away due to COVID-19 last year.
The Breeze contacted the JMU Faculty Senate for comment, but the Senate speaker said the body won’t make public statements before taking a vote among its members.
Cohen said she missed out on socializing during her freshman year and hopes the mandates can allow for more safe social interaction this year.
“I’m looking forward to seeing that, as a community, we can be responsible all together and make this year really good,” Karaoli said. “JMU is a community of kindness, and I’m excited to be surrounded by that again.”
