John “Luke” Fergusson loved the Washington Commanders and hitting the griddy.
Joshua Mardis picked a random roommate when he came to JMU, even though he already had friends on campus.
Nicholas Troutman had a list of inside jokes with his best friend, who he met at seventh-grade football tryouts.
Around 2,000 JMU community members gathered on the Quad on Sunday night to mourn and honor the three students who died in a car accident Thursday night. Two other students, Campbell Fortune and Baird Weisleder, were seriously injured in the crash. At the vigil, JMU President Jonathan Alger announced Fortune was recently released from the hospital.
The night was quiet, save for the soft piano music playing over the speakers and the sniffles that emerged from the silent crowd, heads lowered and candles lit.
Alger started the ceremony by asking the community to “share light in the darkness” and to be there for one another.
“I ask that each of us, in our own way, lift up the families and friends of the students in our thoughts, prayers and actions,” Alger said. “We can’t bring back the lives that have been lost, but we can honor them by sharing love, compassion and kindness with one another. No one is alone here.”
Matt Winters, a pastor at Harrisonburg Baptist Church, said people gathered at the church across the street from the Pi Beta Chi chapter house following the announcement of Fergusson’s, Mardis’ and Troutman’s deaths Friday.
“We just had some time to be together, and we heard the stories of how, just abruptly, life was taken, and our hearts were heavy,” Winters said. “And the grief just filled the room and we felt like these words, we couldn’t sing anymore. Everything was just ripped away from us, and our lives turned upside down.”
After Winters, Rabbi Mordy Leimdorfer at the JMU Chabad House and Jewish student center told the crowd he didn’t come prepared because he wanted his message to be from the heart — “words that come from the heart enter the heart,” he said.
Leimdorfer said in grief, we often ask ourselves how we can remember those we love. For him, the best we can give to those we’ve lost is “goodness” and finding “true peace.”
Students followed the rabbi, a small group taking the microphone to remember each of their friends.
John “Luke” Fergusson: funny, loyal, the “glue guy” of the friend group
Speaking on behalf of Fergusson, or “Ferg,” as his friends call him, was Rob Hancock. Fergusson was his best friend through middle school, high school and JMU. Their families were close, and Hancock said they used to joke that Fergusson was Hancock’s dad’s favorite son — he’d greet him by saying, “Luke, I am your father.” Laughter rippled over the crowd.
Hancock urged people to enjoy those around them.
“Please take advantage of the time you have with your friends,” he said, “because you never know when it’ll be for the last time.”
Ryan Cataldo said Fergusson was one of the “funniest, goofiest” people he’d ever met. He’d hit you with one-liners out of the blue that would make you start “crying and wheezing, laughing.”
But even more special than Fergusson’s humor, Cataldo said, was his loyalty — particularly to the Washington Commanders, who have rarely made it to the playoffs.
“If your team somehow lost to the Commanders, the very first person to let you know how garbage you were, was always Ferg,” Cataldo said.
Another time, Cataldo said he and his friends were delivering valentines to sorority houses and tried to make fun of Fergusson by saying he was “nice with the griddy.” But when the girls wanted proof, Cataldo said, “of course he delivered.”
“Any time he saw fit, he was a clown,” Cataldo said. “His seemingly serious and quiet demeanor was nothing more than a cover-up. He could light up a room in seconds.”
Cataldo remembers Fergusson as a kind, genuine soul who was personable and connected with everyone.
“To Luke, I love you. I know that you’re watching over us as we all chug along in these hard times,” Cataldo said. His voice broke as he continued. “You’ve never failed, and will never fail, to put a smile on my face.”
Charlie Polk, a student at Virginia Tech, said he’s known Fergusson since kindergarten. He shared a letter he wrote Sunday for Fergusson, in which he remembers hours spent arguing over who’s better, Michael Jordan or LeBron James — “I’ll submit that LeBron is the GOAT for you,” he said. He remembers how Fergusson was “the glue guy” in the friend group, bringing people together.
“I can talk for days on end about the way you touched all our hearts and how much you meant to everyone because you truly were a great man,” Polk said. “I love you so much. You will forever be in our hearts. Thank you for the memories you gave to everyone. Rest easy, my brother.”
Joshua Mardis: “sweet, kind, caring,” lived life to the fullest
Speaking on behalf of Mardis were his friends Quinton Robinson and Ryan Muncy. Robinson is the “random kid” from Colorado Springs who Mardis picked as his roommate, a choice he said was reflective of his friend’s character.
Robinson recalled Mardis as someone who radiated with excitement, even for moments that may seem small, like trips to D-Hall or going out with friends. When the two moved into their freshman dorm, Robinson said, he met Mardis’ parents, Kirk and Yvette, and could see where Mardis’ “sweet, kind, caring” personality came from.
“Josh would always cherish the little things in life,” Robinson said. “He would live day by day, always just wanting to have fun, always with a smile on his face, always laughing. You really don’t know when it’s going to be your last day.”
Mardis called Robinson late Monday night asking if he wanted to go to Cookout. Robinson said they could go later in the week, but the opportunity never came. It was then when Robinson said to “live like Josh” — to “be kind, reach out to each other.”
Muncy followed, saying he hadn’t planned to speak but was inspired by Leimdorfer’s message of words coming from the heart. Like Robinson, Mardis was also the first person Muncy met at JMU, and they immediately struck up a conversation upon moving in.
“He was, as everybody said, the kindest person you’ll ever meet,” Muncy said. “The definition of someone who will give you the shirt off his back, no questions asked.”
Muncy said he was able to meet Mardis’ parents as well and wanted to remind them that he was loved and supported by his friends, and that he’ll be remembered. One memory that’s stuck with Muncy the past few days was a picture Mardis sent of himself to Robinson with a brief message.
“All it said was, ‘Hope you’re doing well. Keep living life to the fullest,’” Muncy said, “and I think that’s what Josh would want us to keep doing.”
Nicholas Troutman: “a jokester and a goofball,” the “voice of reason”
Trip Fishburne met Troutman at seventh-grade football tryouts.
“We both kinda sucked,” Fishburne said, met with laughter from the crowd, “so we became friends.”
Fishburne remembers Troutman as funny and energetic, someone who could lift the mood in a room in a matter of seconds. Troutman was there for him through his highs and lows, Fishburne said, and he left a positive impact — everyone who knew him, loved him. Although Fishburne and Troutman pursued different fraternities in college, they didn’t let that get between them.
“He didn’t care what Greek letters you were wearing, he just wanted to be your friend and to brighten your day,” Fishburne said.
Fishburne said he and Troutman knew each other well enough to become “quite the comedic duo,” amassing a list of inside jokes. And while Troutman was a “jokester and a goofball,” he also took care of his friends.
Losing his friend has been the hardest thing he’s ever gone through, Fishburne said, but he looks at it this way: “What would Nick want me to do?” So instead of moping, he said, he’s going to go out and live his life.
“There’s no sugarcoating this situation — it absolutely sucks. It’s my worst nightmare, and I’m certainly never gonna be the same person,” Fishburne said. “But what I will do is try my absolute best to live every day for the rest of my life to the fullest, because that’s what Nick would want me to do.”
‘Deeply loved’
After the friends of Fergusson, Mardis and Troutman shared their respective stories, Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, shared messages from each of the three students’ families.
Miller began with a letter from Mardis’ parents, Kirk and Yvette, and his sister Haley (’21) that recognized the qualities his friends highlighted earlier in the night.
“Most of his friends towered over him in height, but his fearlessness and courage lifted him higher than the very tallest among him,” Miller read. “His humor, his sensitivity, gentle manner and kindness are his legacy, and a brilliant beacon that will continue to shine in the lives of countless people.”
Next was a statement from Fergusson’s family, who said the support from the Pi Beta Chi and JMU communities has “been a tremendous comfort.”
“Luke was proud to be a Duke and loved his brothers in Pi Beta Chi. We miss his loving, gentle spirit, wise soul, infectious sense of humor and sick dance skills,” Miller read as members of the crowd chuckled. “We are comforted in [the] knowledge that he spent his last few years in this great community and departed this world among good friends.”
Troutman’s family said the JMU community has helped “sustain” them as well.
“Nick chose JMU, not just because of its outstanding academics, but because this university distinguished itself to him as being exceptionally friendly, welcoming and supportive,” Miller read. “In the wake of this tragedy, the characteristics that most defined your school to Nick now help to sustain our family. We are immensely grateful for the thoughtful care and support of your entire university community.”
Miller finished the Troutmans’ statement, which acknowledged the impact of the messages and tributes they’ve received in recent days.
“So many Dukes have reached out to us to describe the influence Nick had on your lives,” Miller read. “Nick was so lucky to live, laugh and learn among you.”
Miller ended the ceremony by asking the crowd to hold on to one another in a moment of silence. A hand on a shoulder, or linked arm in arm. He read out the names of the five students, both those who are recovering and those who passed.
“Travis Baird Weisleder.
Campbell Fortune.
John ‘Luke’ Fergusson.
Nick Troutman.
Joshua Mardis.”
The Breeze is working on stories to honor and remember the lives of John “Luke” Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman and Joshua Mardis. If you knew them and would like to share your memories, we invite you to email Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Matherly at breezeeditor@gmail.com.