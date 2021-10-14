In 2020, the College of Arts and Letters (CAL) formed a cohort focused on racial and social justice. Three of the seven members of the social justice cohort were in disciplines that had a focus on Latinx studies.
Now, CAL has recently begun looking for new hires to fill other departments within CAL for a new Latinx cohort.
The new cohort would be focused on the CAL disciplines exclusively, which excludes popular STEM and non-humanities majors. However, junior health sciences major Iris Villegas said designating the cohort for the CAL fields only could limit needed representation in other academic areas.
“I feel there can be space for more organizations,” Villegas said. “Not everyone is interested in [the CAL fields] alone; having other routes for different majors and interests might be helpful.”
Senior Spanish and international affairs double major Paula Gómez works with the local Harrisonburg middle schools in a program called “On the Road,” an after-school program for middle school students to learn about career opportunities, and is part of the JMU Latinx Student Alliance (LSA) publicity team. Gómez said she’s frustrated by the lack of Latino professors at JMU because so many members of the Harrisonburg population are Latino.
“We don’t have diverse faculty, so everyone’s just repeating the same rhetoric,” Gómez said. “How are you supposed to diversify the school when you don’t have any faculty members to demonstrate that?”
Gómez said she’d like to see Latino faculty who aren’t strictly CAL but instead also branch out the Latino perspective into STEM and business disciplines across campus.
“I would love to see more classes curated to Latinx culture,” Gómez said. “You can have Latino faculty that are very knowledgeable in computer science, yet we don’t see that; it’s so contrasting, we’re living in a cultural bubble.”
Gómez said she’s worried the “marketplace of ideas” — the concept that people have the freedom to express their views on a public forum where competing viewpoints can be debated — isn’t being held true at JMU across different ethnic communities.
“If you get used to only seeing Hispanic people linked to Spanish class or a regional study in international affairs, you’re never going to have people be conscious of you,” Gómez said. “We need to humanize people.”
Gómez and other members of the Madison Hispanic Caucus will be attending a Fall Reception on Oct. 14. This reception is intended to promote the diversity at JMU, but Gómez said it doesn’t feel like that completely.
“I enjoy the additional classes for Latino studies, but if you just put us into a category and say these are the Latino students, then we’re never mixing,” Gómez said. “I feel we’re used as tokens — a way to show the perception of diversity at JMU.”
Gómez concluded that when she comes back to visit, she wants to see a more open Latinx community — one where Latinx resources are mentioned at orientation and people aren’t put into categories but rather intertwined as one JMU community.
One of the overseers for the Latinx cohort hiring process is Robert Aguirre, dean of the College of Arts and Letters. Aguirre oversees faculty development and research within CAL.
Aguirre was part of the hiring process of the racial and social justice cohort, hiring three Latinx disciplined faculty: Tiffany Gonzalez, Graciela Perez and Rachel Torres. These three professors have interests in Latinx studies within their disciplines of history, justice studies and political science, respectively.
These individuals were brought on in response to expand the important and growing field of social and racial justice, Aguirre said.
Answering Villegas’ concerns about shoehorning the Latinx cohort into CAL, Aguirre said he agreed that students who aren’t majoring in CAL fields could benefit from a Latinx cohort and a better understanding of their community. The university’s answer is a program called LAXC, a minor available to any major interested in expanding their Latinx cultural, historical and social understandings.
Aguirre said his job is to be dynamic and responsive to academia’s climate changes, including hiring new educators who will address and fill the needs of the changing student population.
“We have made significant advancements as a college of humanities and social sciences in traditional fields, yet there is a world of knowledge across departments,” Aguirre said. “Fewer than 10% of JMU students identify as Latino or Latinx, [so] anything we do has to take notice of that.”
Aguirre addressed how data from the last census showed the fastest-growing population identified as Latinos. He said that if the university wants to be responsible in educating its student body, it has a responsibility to “keep up to speed” on changes in knowledge and curriculum in those areas of the citizenry.
“Essentially, for the longest time, colleges and universities hired in onesies and twosies — when each department hired independently, which meant there was little or no correlation among the hires,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre said he wanted to have a Latinx interdisciplinary cohort specifically to both address the changing needs of the JMU community and to have hires who come in as a collective, being able to work between departments to avoid disconnectivity.
“Faculty members would come in with a prebuilt community among themselves,” Aguirre said, “and thus will help them with getting used to JMU, learning the ins and outs and thriving here at JMU.”
Aguirre said this process was used with the previous racial and social justice cohort back in 2020 — that the “intellectual and social grouping” would help to “propel those fields of study further through interdisciplinary cooperation and a common identity.”
A new Latinx cohort, Aguirre said, will impact students by giving them a more comprehensive understanding of Latinx culture, history and society and that understanding global perspective is essential to being a 21st century citizen.
“Whether you stay in Harrisonburg or move to Washington, D.C., New York or San Francisco, being a global citizen is essential to existing, especially in the United States,” Aguirre said.
The whole idea, Aguirre said, is that a Latinx cohort would be an for anyone in the JMU community and that everyone can benefit from learning about different cultures in a “rapidly growing world.”
“Our country is becoming much more multicultural; it is absolutely a fact that not any group will have a majority,” Aguirre said. “Becoming culturally competent in different languages and histories is essential for any student to succeed during their time at JMU and beyond in whatever profession they pursue.”
The timeline for the application process has already begun, with Zoom interviews and reviews scheduled for the late fall. Once completed, finalists in each disciplinary position will arrive on campus in early 2022, with finalized hires arriving the summer before the 2022-23 academic year.
