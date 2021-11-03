After working for the past two months to get JMU students to vote blue, the JMU College Democrats hosted an election results watch party Tuesday night to see if the governor’s seat and other candidate slots would remain blue or switch to red for the next four years.
In the room, different members of the organization seemed to get more and more upset at the election in their crossed arms and the emotionless faces they made as they watched both the CBS television broadcast and received social media updates throughout the night.
The College Republicans attended the watch party hosted by Tony Wilt, the Republican incumbent for the 26th District House of Delegates seat, as opposed to hosting their own event.
Will Phillips, senior political science and public policy and administration double major, said the Cook Political Report’s senior editor David Wasserman called the race for Glenn Youngkin (R), the political newcomer, on Twitter at 8:25 p.m. over Terry McAuliffe (D). Only 60% of the votes had been counted and processed at the time of this tweet.
Phillips said the pandemic put a hamper on the College Democrats’ ability to table and campaign like they used to. He said they had to “start from scratch” with their registration, canvassing and tabling because older members of the organization who had the skills graduated.
“All of us are sort of learning the right way to do this,” Phillips said. “With this one campaign under our belt, we have learned how to do things better for 2022, even if I don’t feel great about the current election.”
Phillips said that he felt McAuliffe’s campaign — the campaign of a career politician who was the governor of Virginia from 2014-18 — lacked answers to policy and changes that were in the works if McAuliffe assumed office.
“This campaign was all ‘Trump, Trump, Trump’ for McAuliffe,” Phillips said. “He didn’t talk about education, he didn’t talk about anything passed in the General Assembly in the past two years and he didn’t really talk about any of the things that actually mattered in the governor's race.”
Billy McKeon, junior international affairs major and president of College Democrats, said the organization’s members view the results of the election as a guide on how to improve their efforts to bring voters to the polls.
“There’s gonna be different issues we are going to have to advocate on,” McKeon said. “I know that changing the party of the government and who runs our state can make us more susceptible to things that are happening in other states.”
McKeon said that Democratic campaigns have structural flaws in how they’re run such as a lesser emphasis on students until the candidate was asked and that the College Democrats will always have a focus on campaigning. He also said the lack of voter turnout was due to people being unaware that there’s an election happening, and McKeon said it’s College Democrat’s job to notify the student body there is one.
Adrik Bagdasarian, a senior international affairs major, said many things were going against McAuliffe in the race. He said that in the past 20 years, the Virginia governor has been the opposite party of the U.S. president, except for McAuliffe in 2013 when former President Barack Obama (D) was in office.
Bagdasarian said he’s seen an increase in JMU students voting — to him, a positive point in the election environment.
“Regardless of who wins tonight, there’s been so much political engagement within students,” Bagdasarian said. “I know we have been working the polls, getting students registered and campaigning.”
Bagdasarian said a loss in this election may be a setback, but the College Democrats will work to keep engaging with students to keep voter participation up.
“I think morale is going to be low for a little bit of time, but I think it’s necessary,” McKeon said. “I think this year we can say that Democrats have been complacent.”
