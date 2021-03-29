JMU announced the opening of the African, African American and Diaspora (AAAD) Studies Center, located in Moody Hall, with a virtual celebration March 23 with a webinar that was attended by students, faculty, alumni and other members of the Harrisonburg community. Hosted by the directors of AAAD, Mollie Godfrey and Besi Muhoja, the event was an hour-long celebration of the opening of the service center that aimed to demonstrate what AAAD is all about.
“JMU, you got this one right,” Muhoja said at the beginning of the event.
The event had eight guest speakers who all spoke about the importance of the AAAD program and the impact it has had so far on campus and in the Harrisonburg community. President Jonathan Alger attended the event and expressed his excitement for the opening and the future of the AAAD Studies Center.
“We hear often from students associated with AAAD about how impactful this program has been on how they see the world,” Alger said.
Heather Coltman, provost and vice president of student affairs, also spoke at the event, officially declaring the AAAD Studies Center as open.
“The transition from a program to a center is more than a name change,” Coltman said. “It signifies a momentous transformation ... that enriches academic affairs and the larger James Madison community.”
Three montage videos were shown of current and past students involved in AAAD who discussed the importance of opening the center. Spencer Law, a senior AAAD minor, talked about how much of an impact this center can make.
“This is something that shows students, especially Black students, that the values of social justice are ones we live in too and ones that we carry out every day,” Law said. “It gives them the opportunity to learn from scholars across disciplines in a way that truly matters.”
At the end of each montage, there were musical performances by students in the School of Music. Miracle Ogbor, Camila Maric, Michael Richardson and Haley Zavada Coughlin all performed. The Assistant Director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, Lauren K. Alleyn, also performed a poem during the celebration in honor of the center opening.
The event continued with more guest speakers, including David Owsu-Ansah, associate provost for diversity, who gave a presentation on the history of AAAD and the people involved who have made the program what it is today.
“11 years of our [AAAD annual conference], and now the conference is reaching all corners of the world, bringing scholars to James Madison University,” Owsu-Ansah said.
With the addition of the new AAAD Studies Center, Owsu-Ansah said he believes it’s essential to not solely focus on the number of students in the minor, but to recognize the impact that the faculty in this field brings to JMU.
Deanna Reed, the mayor of Harrisonburg, also attended the celebration to congratulate the people involved in making the AAAD Studies Center possible.
“The AAAD Center is not just for JMU, but for the community,” Reed said. “Because of this center and your mission to teach our stories, we have students working as interns in our historic Black community, supporting research and working with our non-profits.”
Reed discussed the organizations that have partnered with the AAAD program, which include the Northeast Neighborhood Association, Ole School Alumni Group, Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center and Black Alumni Chapter.
After hearing from more students who expressed the importance of this center, Godfrey wrapped up the event by conveying her gratitude for everyone involved.
“Thank you all for believing in this work,” Godfrey said. “And thank you for committing your emotional and intellectual energy to building, growing and sustaining the many programs, projects and initiatives that now have their home at the AAAD Studies Center.”
The celebration closed with words from junior student representative for the Board of Visitors Norman Jones III about what the AAAD Studies Center means to him.
“As a student involved across campus in institutional change, I’ve really needed something to lean on,” Jones said. “And the Center, not only through its materials and courses, but also its faculty and student development, have allowed me to grow and empower others through new knowledge and skill sets.”
