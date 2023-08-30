Nearly two years in the making, a military resource center in the basement of the Union officially opened Tuesday, welcoming retired veterans, sponsors, military-affiliated organizations and more.
VALOR, the resource center, started as an online resource based in the Student Success Center. JMU and its partners, such as the school’s Student Veterans Association, ROTC and an advisory board consisting of the University Business Office, School of Professional and Continuing Education — as well as a staff including Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller — worked since 2021 to create a physical resource center that can now be found in Taylor Down Under (TDU), in the basement of the Union.
“JMU VALOR represents over 1,200 JMU students who are veterans, active military and dependents,” Miller said as he opened up the ribbon-cutting ceremony for VALOR. “We are excited about what this new space and resource will be for them in the future.”
Within VALOR, the center will be open 24/7 for students, staff, faculty and the community to use and provide snacks, free printing, massage chairs and more.
During the opening ceremony, it was announced that VALOR will also house an office of Virginia’s Department of Veteran Services (DVS) on campus within the center itself. For JMU students and the Harrisonburg community, DVS provides veterans with care and support services alongside federal and state benefits according to its website.
The physical location now gives military students a resource while also “opening us up to the rest of the world,” Miller said. JMU President Jonathan Alger coined VALOR as a resource “for students, staff, faculty and the community.”
Alger continued, saying the center represents the culmination of years of discussions and planning, and it was “a big moment for all of us.”
“Veterans are sometimes one of those hidden populations on a college campus that students don’t see and recognize,” Alger said. “So I think to have a specific space that is visible … is a really important statement of our values here at JMU.”
Student Veterans Association Vice President Jacob Nadler, a veteran himself, also spoke, congratulating those involved in planning the center. Nadler said that although having the center and “swag” is nice, his focus is on the collaboration that was happening.
“I think that the resource center is going to provide a space for relationships to form,” Nadler said. “As a vet, having that camaraderie in the service and then being able to now find it here is fantastic.”
After the ceremony, Nadler said the center’s goal is to “keep fostering those relationships and really provide a space where anyone can come in.” He said he hopes resources will then trickle down into JMU students’ experiences so “they can be successful and get good grades and a good job.”