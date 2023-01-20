The Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS), James Madison Center for Civic Engagement and Madison Vision Series hosted the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Program. Speakers included Lerone Martin, the director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, and other members from the JMU community who spoke on King’s legacy and civil rights activism.
Senior Shawdee Bakhtiari, student body president, and senior Xaiver Williams, student representative to the Board of Visitors, hosted the event.
In a 1965 commencement speech at Oberlin College, King once said, “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” This echoed throughout the night as speakers and performances demonstrated poetry readings, dances and speeches of how King’s legacy still lingers throughout the years.
“As we focus on this theme tonight, I hope we can all reflect and call to action these words give us today,” Williams said. “And most importantly, let us dream like Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
Kicking off the event with a poetry reading, Kywn Townsend Riley, CMSS coordinator for cultural and affinity spaces, performed an original poem in respect to King’s legacy titled “A Poet’s Dream.”
“The dream Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had is not only sitting in this room, but it is in all of you,” Riley described in her poem.
Following the reading, student leader Illiana Harris then performed a dramatic choreographed dance routine to the popular song “Rise Up” by Andra Day. Harris, who told the audience that she identifies as a “dance activist,” said the dance represented “bringing light onto social justice, equality and inclusion.”
The performances led up to the keynote speaker. Martin discussed his position as director at the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute. The Institute strives to collect and publish King’s sermons, notes, letters and speeches. The Institute has collected, transcribed and written seven volumes containing King’s sermons, including Volume Four titled “Symbol of the Movement” and the most recent, Volume Seven, “To Save the Soul of America.”
Martin then transitioned into his main topic for the night, exploring why King decided to continue down the path to fight for civil rights for African Americans specifically and how the Institute fits into that fight.
King fought for the civil rights of African Americans in the U.S. through peaceful protests such as the bus boycott and the March on Washington. Martin also discussed some of the lesser-known details of King’s activism such as his triple evils or forms of violence. Essentially, triple evils were ideals King protested or went against, such as poverty, militarism and racism. Martin said King believed “non-violence chooses love” and therefore, would go on to base his future campaigns on this philosophy.
“He was concerned about poverty and how you could not dismantle it when talking about racism,” Martin said. “He was also concerned with violence and how it made it difficult for us to see our brothers and sisters of different colors as human beings.”
Martin also discussed some of the hardships King faced, including losing some of his closest friends and allies because of his beliefs and the FBI’s investigation of him in the early 1960s. This would consist of phone taps, fake letters and bugging rooms the FBI knew King would be in. Because of the FBI’s involvement in King’s life, he became paranoid about those around him and his surroundings.
“His very life was closing in on him because of his fight for equality,” Martin said.
Throughout his speech’s entirety, Martin emphasized how in reaching the goal of peaceful protests and conquering the triple evils, King demonstrated resilience, strength and patience.
In Martin’s closing remarks, he left the audience with the idea of making King their “conversation partner” and a quote to think about going forward:
“What is in your hand? What is your talent? What is your gift?” Martin said as he urged students, faculty and staff, alike to ponder. “Use whatever is in your hand to contribute to these tribunals so that we can live in a more perfect union.”
Valarie Ghant, the director of CMSS, closed the event with a final remark.
“We are still dealing with a lot of the same issues today and in dealing with issues of social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion and accessibility,” Ghant said. “All of that [is] just fancy ways of saying that we have more work to do.”
Contact BriAnna Thweatt at thweatbf@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.