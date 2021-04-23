Due to updated national travel advisories, the Center for Global Engagement (CGE) has pulled all international study abroad programs scheduled for this summer, according to an email sent to The Breeze by Director of JMU Study Abroad Taryn Roberts.
The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it'd increase its “Do Not Travel” guidance to 80% of countries worldwide. The press release states that this change doesn’t “imply a reassessment of the current health situation of any given country” but is due to the “unprecedented risks” that come with traveling during COVID-19.
Roberts said in the email that CGE plans on continuing to offer virtual internships abroad as long as student interest remains. She added that students can receive academic credit for these internships.
“We have found that [virtual internships have] opened a new access point for students to engage with professionals and peers from another culture without having to physically travel,” Roberts said in the email. “Students are able to get practical work experience to boost their resumes while working on their cross-cultural competency skills.”
There are two in-person summer programs remaining — an archaeology trip to Georgia and a hospitality management trip to California.
