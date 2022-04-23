JMU’s Board of Visitors (BoV) voted unanimously to approve an increase to tuition and fees and the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year at a meeting Friday morning, the last of the semester. The board also heard from President Jonathan Alger for his presidential report and from Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, for a COVID-19 update.
2022-23 Tuition, fees and budget
Towana Moore, associate vice president for business services, presented the proposed cost of tuition and fees that was ultimately approved by the BoV.
For in-state undergraduate students, tuition will increase by 3.94% and for out-of-state students, tuition will increase by 1.5%. The comprehensive fee is increasing for undergraduate students by 4.4% This is an increase of $898 and $962 over a year for in-state and out-of-state on-campus students, respectively.
Tuition will also be increasing for summer school and graduate students. In-state summer school tuition will increase by $11 and out-of-state tuition will increase by $15 per credit. Graduate students will see a $20 per credit increase.
Moore said that when looking at this model, several things — including faculty and staff pay increases, additional student support services and financial aid and inflation — had to be taken into account. Moore also highlighted that JMU is the lowest-funded institution per full-time equivalent students in Virginia.
“In my 22 years of working here at JMU, the amount of support that we receive from the state continues to diminish,” Moore said.
Moore emphasized throughout her presentation that both the budget and the cost of tuition were reliant on the final approval of the state funding for JMU. The Virginia legislature convened a special session to finish determining the budget on April 4, making the funding for JMU uncertain.
“There may be some constraints put on us regarding tuition, which is why we've mentioned the fact that there may be an executive meeting called of the Board if we have to make adjustments,” Moore said.
There are three different proposed budgets, Moore said, one from the executive branch, one from the House and one from the Senate — although the senate and executive branch budgets are the same. Between the executive and house budget, there’s a $12 million difference.
Moore said the proposed budget and tuition is based off of the executive budget established by outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam, but that the legislature has until July 1 to approve a budget.
When breaking down the proposed budget, the total educational and general fund budget, including financial aid, is $401.4 million. The majority of the revenue comes from tuition, which makes up around 60% of revenue. Compensation for faculty and staff accounts for 75.4% of expenditures. Financial aid is the next largest expenditure, coming in at around 9%.
By category, institutional and academic support makes up 68% of the educational and general fund budget, something Moore said she was proud of.
“For institutions such as ours that cares about our students that has a mission statement as strong as ours about how we want them to be citizens going forward for the rest of their lives,” Moore said. “You want to see a lot of the things that we have going towards those students and that's what we do here.”
For the auxiliary budget, whose total budget is $227.6 million, the revenues include student comprehensive, room and board fees and auxiliary sales like parking and bookstore sales. This money goes toward dining, staff salary, wages and benefits, operations, financial aid and saving money for future projects.
When broken down, the comprehensive fee will make up 43.3% of the auxiliary revenue, followed by board fee at 22%. Parking fees will also make up a portion of the revenue at 1.8% of the overall income.
“I would bring [the parking revenue] to your attention, because our students seem to think that we make millions of dollars off of parking,” Moore said, earning laughs from the room, “and we don’t.”
For expenditures, dining takes up the most amount of money — using 21.7% of the auxiliary funding — followed by compensation at 19.9%.
Overall, JMU’s 2022-23 budget is an increase of $33.9 million from the 2021-22 budget.
COVID-19 update
Miller gave a short COVID-19 update to explain where JMU was at with the pandemic.
Miller said in terms of cases, January and February were the Blue Ridge Mountains because there were “peaks and valleys but it’s attainable.” March was flat, like Kansas, and April was the JMU campus with smaller hills and peaks. Miller said that after making masks optional, they didn’t see an increase in cases.
Miller said while JMU is aware that many cases found from at-home tests aren’t being reported, there’s nothing the university can do about the situation.
“We're going to have to remember that case counts are not actually what we need to be thinking about, talking about; we need to look at hospitalizations,” Miller said. “We should go away from dashboards … that people look at just to be worried.”
President’s report
Alger covered several topics in his presidential report, including first-year applicants and the incoming freshman class.
There was a 44% increase in first-year applicants, with an increase in out-of-state, underrepresented minorities and international students. For the class of 2026, there have been 3,764 deposits with the class goal being 4,750. The deadline to make a deposit is May 1.
“These next couple of weeks are really critical in terms of students making up their minds,” Alger said. “The good news is that we are certainly on track to fill our incoming class.”
The freshman class is made up of 20% underrepresented minorities, 13% first-generation college students and represents 39 states and 56 countries.
The next BoV meeting will be held Sep. 15 and 16 in the Festival Student and Conference Center.
