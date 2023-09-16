Jeff Bourne’s retirement, a spirited conversation about state funding of financial aid, an encouraging graduate career outcomes report and feedback on the opening of an on-campus safe space for people with military ties filled Friday’s Board of Visitors (BoV) meeting, the first of the 2023-24 school year.
Bourne: ‘It’s been a work of love’
At the end of President Jonathan Alger’s “President’s Report,” he announced what he called “bittersweet” news: Jeff Bourne, JMU’s athletic director, is retiring at the end of this academic year after a quarter-century in the position.
During Bourne’s tenure, JMU won three national championships — football in 2004 and 2016, and lacrosse in 2018 — and pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into facilities renovations. Over the last few years, he’s led JMU’s jump to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference.
“He's overseen the rise of our athletic program into a national force, not just in one or two sports, but really across the board,” Alger said. “We've had some tremendous investments and help and support and a leadership development program that is really a national model, all developed, again, under Jeff’s watch.”
Alger said JMU will begin a national search for Bourne’s replacement, which Bourne will assist. Bourne said he’s looking forward to aiding in the search and sharing whatever wisdom he can provide.
“There comes a time in everybody's life where you say, ‘You know, it's time to turn the reins over to someone new,’” Bourne said. “You always want to feel like you could go out on top, and you went out when you wanted to. Not many athletic administrators get a chance to do that.”
Hinging 'value proposition' for more funding
One of JMU’s biggest goals, which Alger described to The Breeze over the summer, was reiterated Friday: getting more funding from the Commonwealth so JMU can increase the number of financial aid packages for prospective students. In turn, JMU hopes to attract a more diverse student body from a wider array of socioeconomic backgrounds, who could bring more robust perspectives to campus.
Board members tossed around different ideas that could prove their case to the General Assembly for more funding, such as comparative charts that show JMU has a better “value proposition” compared to other Virginia colleges.
But BoV Rector Meribeth Herod (’82) said there’s nothing in the template document — which JMU needs to complete in its six-year plan — the school receives from the state that allows it to compare its value.
Then, board member Nicole Wood (’96), a recent Youngkin appointee, had a suggestion.
“We need to double down on our Richmond presence because that's where we get to provide that narrative: that we are doing more with less and having better outcomes,” she said.
Board member Jack White, also a Youngkin appointee, said JMU also needs to avoid looking for funding percentage increases that match other universities because, over time, equal percentages widen funding disparities — “unintentional disparities,” as White called them — due to JMU’s already-lower starting point for funding. Instead, board members suggested, the state should look at a set dollar amount.
“That is exactly the point we’ve made in every conversation with the legislators,” Alger said. “We always say: ‘Please stop focusing on percentages across the board.’ Look at the dollars, right, because it is a huge disparity when you look at William & Mary, and what a 1% increase does in their tuition compared to say a 1% increase [at JMU].”
Towana Moore, vice president for finance and physical development, presented JMU’s six-year financial plan, which includes $850,125 for 2024-25 and roughly $1.73 million for 2025-26 of nongeneral funds to expand financial aid. Nongeneral funds are financial resources originating from sources other than the state’s general fund.
BoV applauds post-graduation progress
Director of the University Career Center (UCC) Libby Westley and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Myles Surrett presented statistics on the UCC’s impact to the board, which was met with enthusiastic approval.
Westley and Surrett said the UCC annually tracks the percentage of JMU graduates who achieved career outcomes — which Westley defined as either working full or part time, interning, serving in the military or pursuing graduate school.
“Not having an outcome may be a natural part of their growth process after graduation,” Surrett said. “But by and large, we're hoping to see outcomes.”
Overall, Westley said 96.3% of JMU class of 2022 have career outcomes — making it No. 1 in the Commonwealth. Of bachelor’s degree recipients, Westley said 58.3% are employed in Virginia, while 67.2% are continuing their education within the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, 67% of advanced-degree recipients work in Virginia.
Surrett said JMU’s outcome rate has been on an upward trajectory over the past couple years — increasing over 8% since 2020. He contrasted these percentages with National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE)’s averages for the nation, which were 82.4% in 2020 and 83.8% in 2021.
After the pair spoke, board members commended the UCC’s student resources and said it removes a “huge barrier” to students who wouldn’t have had access to career-oriented resources, such as headshot photography sessions and free business attire.
Other attendees agreed the UCC’s data reflects JMU’s desirability as a university.
“[This] illustrates the value that this university provides, not only for every student who comes but also for the Commonwealth,” one board member said, referring to the wide array of students who are landing jobs in Virginia after graduation.
VALOR makes ripples
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, introduced the recently opened VALOR Resource Center to the board. The center is a 24/7 space in Taylor Down Under open to anyone affiliated with the military. It will serve JMU’s 1,050 dependents, 150 veterans or active military, and 55 faculty and staff members.
“We're doing this because those that are dependents, and as someone who's a military veteran myself, they serve and they sacrifice alongside their families,” Miller said. “They have families who miss graduations, who miss family events, who miss birthdays. They are serving alongside of them, whether they're on the field or not.”
Miller, who helps manage the center, said VALOR has been a work in progress for two years, and he’s “just really proud of this ability to really provide something to the local veterans community, not just our campus veterans.” To this end, Miller said VALOR will house the Shenandoah Valley’s branch of the Virginia Department of Veteran Services and Veteran Family Services.
Since its opening, Miller said VALOR has begun increasing awareness for students’ GI Bill eligibility and plans to coordinate sending students to the Student Veterans Association national conference.
“We are the only school in the Commonwealth to do this right now,” Miller said.
Board members and military veterans Richard “Dickie” Bell and Jack White said VALOR will benefit everyone who returns to school after serving.
“This is just overwhelming,” Bell said. “I think I can safely speak for every, every veteran that will come in contact with me of how grateful we are for this. This is a wonderful resource.”