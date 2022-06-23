JMU tuition will increase next year, but not as much as previously thought.
The Executive Committee for the Board of Visitors (BoV) convened Wednesday in Reston, Virginia, to reevaluate tuition increases after the BoV previously voted to increase tuition by 3.9%, or $294, for in-state undergraduate students and by 1.5%, or $358, for out-of-state undergraduate students at its April 22 meeting. These decisions were initially made with the opportunity to change depending on funding from the Virginia state budget, which the General Assembly passed June 1.
The meeting was held in Reston because the quorum needed to meet on short notice, before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Now allocated $4.6 million by the General Assembly specifically to help with tuition costs for students, the Executive Committee unanimously voted to cap the tuition increase at 3%, $70 less than originally decided, for in-state undergraduate and graduate students.
JMU President Jonathan Alger said the state asked JMU to keep tuition flat, specifically for in-state undergraduate students, for multiple reasons.
“One is that there were some significant additional state investments this year in public higher education,” Alger said, “and secondly, with the impact of what's going on in the economy, inflation is affecting a lot of families, of course, and [we’re] trying to do as much as possible to provide affordability and access to higher education in Virginia.”
JMU has delivered on the state’s request to keep tuition flat — another motion was made and finalized by the committee for in-state undergraduate students to receive a one-time 3% tuition scholarship for the 2022-23 academic school year. JMU released a statement after the meeting, clarifying that the scholarship would cover the added costs, which will be $224.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measurement of inflation, is up 8.6% from last year as of this May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. JMU’s tuition increases are intended to offset that inflation, but students and families are affected by rising prices as well.
“While tuition will go up, the scholarship will offset that increase for all Virginia undergraduate students, essentially keeping their tuition flat,” according to the statement. This means that in practice, the tuition increase won’t financially impact those students or families.
For in-state undergraduates, tuition and fees will come to $7,684 due to the 3% increase compared to the previous year’s $7,460, according to a presentation given by Towana Moore, interim vice president for administration and finance. The total commuter cost will be $13,092, a $454 increase to last year’s price, and total on-campus costs will come to $24,540, an $828 increase.
“For a graduate student, it would be $16 more [per credit hour] at 3%,” Moore said.
The 3% cap on the tuition increase applies only to in-state undergraduates, a demographic that accounted for 78% of JMU students as of fall 2021. Out-of-state undergraduate tuition remains unchanged from the previously approved 1.5% increase, as does all graduate tuition, which will be increased by $18 per credit hour — up 3.9% for in-state graduate students and 1.5% for out-of-state graduate students.
Although other Virginia universities have capped their tuition increase to 3% as well, that percentage represents different amounts depending on the university and its own tuition costs. For example, this past year, 1% for JMU meant an annual dollar value of $75, while Virginia Tech's 1% calculated out to $119, according to graphs provided to The Breeze by JMU.
“Three percent of our tuition is a much smaller number than most other schools in the Commonwealth,” board member Jeffrey Grass said. “We'll be adjusting tuition at a much lower absolute dollar amount, which I think is what really matters to students and families.”
