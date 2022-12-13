Karin Tollefson-Hall, an art education professor at JMU, has won Virginia Art Educator of the Year, the highest award in the profession at the state level. She’s been at JMU for 13 years.
The Virginia Art Education Association (VAEA), an organization that works to “support, promote, and advance visual arts education through professional development, leadership, research and service,” according to its website, gives out the award each year.
Tollefson-Hall will be recognized in San Antonio, Texas, this April at the National Art Educator Association (NAEA) Awards. The NAEA is VAEA’s parent organization.
“This award is important to me because it is a recognition of the efforts I have devoted in service to the NAEA, VAEA, and the field of art education through my work,” Tollefson-Hall said. “I was very honored that people recognized my work over the past 12 years and chose to highlight that at the state level.”
Tollefson-Hall, who currently serves on VAEA’s board as the Higher Education Division Director, has been part of VAEA since she moved to Virginia in 2009; before that, she was involved in Art Educators of Iowa. As a division director, Tollefson-Hall said it’s her duty to act as an advisory council for the VAEA Executive Committee.
Holly Kincaid, president of VAEA and an art teacher at Skyline Middle School in Harrisonburg, said the award is chosen through a group of VAEA board members who decide on an individual who’s “the highest representation of an art educator in our state.”
Kincaid said the board evaluates whether contenders have promoted art education at “multiple different levels” while working in art education at the local, state, or national level. After the board has evaluated the different candidates, the nomination and voting process begins until one person receives the most votes.
“The award was made to bring attention to the works and efforts of so many people whose works sometimes go unrecognized,” Kincaid said. “This is an opportunity for art educators to really support and acknowledge the efforts being made by our colleagues.”
Kincaid said Tollefson-Hall had done much for VAEA, the Harrisonburg community, JMU students, and art education students. Tollefson-Hall has presented over 55 sessions at the NAEA and the VAEA conferences since 2008. From 2009 to 2020, Tollefson-Hall was also the faculty adviser of the Madison Chapter of the NAEA — the JMU art education student membership of the NAEA. In 2012, she was named the VAEA Higher Education Art Educator of the Year.
Tollefson-Hall chaired the VAEA state conference, which JMU hosted in 2015 — the first time VAEA came to Harrisonburg. Kincaid said Tollefson-Hall was the reason the event was “so successful” — she helped organize the entire event at JMU and had all of her students that year participate.
From 2015 to 2018, Tollefson-Hall served on the Editorial Review Board of the Art Education Journal.
From 2017 to 2019, Tollefson-Hall was the Southeast Region Higher Education Division Director-Elect. In 2019, Tollefson-Hall served as the Blue Ridge Regional President of VAEA, which is divided into five different regions within the state — Blue Ridge, Central, Southwestern, Northern Virginia, and Tidewater — with each region having a president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. Once elected to one of these positions, members serve for two years. Tollefson-Hall said regional presidents call regional meetings, maintain accurate records of all VAEA money allocated for regional activities and submit quarterly financial reports covering all regional financial activities to the VAEA treasurer.
From 2019 to 2021, she was the NAEA Southeast Region Higher Education Division Director, where she served on the Division Awards Selection Committee; contributed as a member of the Division’s Development Committee and Leadership Team; stayed in communication with the division director, president, and executive; was involved on committees and participated in professional activities; had knowledge of the Association’s work; participated in planning, business meetings, and program development.
“[Tollefson-Hall] is a great leader amongst art educators,” Kincaid said, “She is someone who is a confidant, a mentor for many other educators in the field.”
Kathy Schwartz, emeritus director of the School of Art Design and Art History (SADAH) at JMU from 2015 to 2022 and faculty member in art education since 2000, was Tollefson-Hall’s previous supervisor. Before that, Schwartz said, she and Tollefson-Hall were colleagues in art education and have known each other for 12 years, ever since Tollefson-Hall came to JMU.
“She is an excellent choice for the award because she is completely dedicated to her students,” Schwartz said. “This is an award that recognizes your achievements with art education, with students, and with research, scholarship, and leadership.”
Schwartz said she’s “absolutely thrilled” for Tollefson-Hall because she’s getting recognition for her work.
“My job and my passion is to prepare individuals to be highly qualified visual art teachers,” Tollefson-Hall said. “I am honored to spend my time doing all that I can to prepare future teachers to be as successful as possible in their K-12 art classrooms as they influence the lives of children across our state every day. I will continue to do the best that I can to prepare teacher candidates who are capable of being successful and resilient, in order to create stability in our schools.”
Contact Jasmine Moore at moore5ja@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.