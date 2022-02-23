JMU may begin lifting the mask mandate in several areas on campus in early March, according to an email sent to students from the Office of the President on Monday.
The email stated the university anticipates taking a “phased approach” to changing current mask requirements, starting with residence halls, dining halls and most non-academic buildings. After this phase, the change will begin in classrooms.
The email attributed these changes to decreasing COVID-19 cases and JMU’s high vaccination rate. According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, 90.6% of employees and 91.9% of students are fully or partially vaccinated as of Jan. 6. As of Feb. 23, there are 62 active COVID-19 cases, with 596 cases recovered since Jan. 3.
Areas like the University Health Center (UHC) will continue to implement the mask requirement “due to the nature of their business,” according to the email. On-campus COVID-19 testing will remain available for students, faculty and staff.
The email said JMU will continue to monitor the public health situation and be “adaptable to meet evolving needs.” More information about timing and details regarding changes will be provided in the future, but the email encouraged the community to “continue to wear masks as required.”
“Thank you for all you’ve done over the past two years to help keep our community safe,” the email said. “It hasn’t been easy and we recognize the sacrifices everyone has made.”
Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.