JMU Libraries unveiled its new temporary library location Tuesday, which will be at 1050 S. Main Street once Carrier Library closes for renovations in May.
At the temporary location, students can pick up and check out books, interlibrary loan and course reserve items; return books and other library items; use equipment to watch a DVD, Blu-ray or VHS; use the microform machine; print and scan documents; use a computer workstation; and ask the library staff general questions about the libraries, according to the website.
JMU Libraries is asking for student input on the name of the new location. Potential options include JMU Libraries Express, JMU Libraries on South Main and Carrier Satellite. Students can vote on their favorite name on a poll on the JMU Libraries website.
In addition to the new temporary location, Rose Library on East Campus, the Music Library on the Quad and the Educational Technology and Media Center (ETMC) in Memorial Hall will continue to be available for student use while Carrier is under renovation.
Carrier renovations begin this summer, with an anticipated reopen date in fall 2026.