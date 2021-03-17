All JMU academic colleges and the graduate school will have in-person graduation ceremonies, but the university-wide main ceremony will be held online, according to an email sent by President Alger today at approximately 3:15 p.m.
The decision follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) new guidance regarding capacity for in-person commencement ceremonies. The limit, according to the guideline, is 5,000 individuals for outdoor events and 500 people for indoor graduation. As part of this rule, each graduate will be able to bring up to four guests to their ceremony, and advance registration will be mandatory. All participants will still be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing, according to the email.
Although the class of 2021 will experience a different departure from JMU than prior classes, Alger shared his excitement to recognize the students in the email.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a host of challenges in celebrating our students’ successes, and the Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021 represent a significant milestone,” Alger wrote. “While the ceremonies will look a bit different, faculty and staff are working very hard to ensure that the excitement and sense of accomplishment for students and their families remain.”
In-person commencement ceremonies will occur rain or shine and will not be rescheduled or moved inside, according to the email. Ceremonies will also be streamed virtually for those unable to attend, according to the email. Alger finished the correspondence by saying JMU hasn’t forgotten about the class of 2020 and plans to celebrate 2020 graduates at a “very special event” this fall.
