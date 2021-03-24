JMU will have in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester, according to an email sent by President Alger today at approximately 3:00 p.m.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on March 21 — down from the peak in cases of 2,810 in January. With the trends of declining COVID-19 positivity rates and expanded access to vaccines, Alger wrote that JMU expects restrictions on public gatherings to be lifted, allowing for more in-person opportunities for classes.
As more of the JMU community becomes vaccinated, Alger expressed his enthusiasm for the planned in-person instruction and the return of the “traditional campus experience.”
“While we have all made extraordinary steps to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus, we will continue to monitor public health guidance and be prepared to make adjustments as needed in an effort to keep ourselves and others around us healthy and safe,” Alger wrote. “We fully anticipate health precautions, such as isolation space and testing, to remain in place for the fall 2021 semester. As that time draws near, those updated expectations and guidelines will be communicated with all members of the JMU community.”
Fall registration will begin April 19. Based on the latest health and safety information, changes in the location and modality of courses at the time of registration and the beginning of the semester aren’t expected. Alger finished his correspondence by saying he’s “looking forward” to seeing students on campus in the fall.
