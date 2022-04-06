JMU will move into its next unmasking phase by designating masks as optional in most indoor areas, including classrooms. The change will go into effect Monday, April 11, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from the Office of the President on Wednesday. This announcement is in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of April 5, there are four active COVID-19 cases at JMU, according to the Stop the Spread dashboard. According to the new CDC guidelines updated Feb. 25, which lay out individual counties across the U.S. as being at low, medium or high risk to COVID-19, Harrisonburg city and Rockingham County are designated in the low-risk level.
Masks will still be required on public transportation in accordance with federal law by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in health care settings like the University Health Center (UHC) and in accordance with requirements at external locations, in private offices when requested and in “other instances where specific contractual obligations apply.”
The email states that JMU is following other large public institutions, including the University of Virginia (U.Va.) and Virginia Tech, who have already “gone mask optional for most of their indoor spaces” but supports community members who wish to continue wearing their masks indoors.
COVID-19 testing on campus has been moved to the Student Success Center (SSC) room 2536 beside Card Services’ entrance B, due to an increase in demand for testing. Testing hours will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Self-test kits will continue to be available to students, faculty and staff at the welcome desks at Madison Union, Festival and SSC from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We greatly appreciate the care that has been taken by our entire community that has enabled us to reach this point,” the email said. “We will of course continue to monitor the situation, and need to remain flexible as circumstances evolve.”
