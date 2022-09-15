There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.
Nate Riddle, newly appointed Director of Operations for Open Doors as of September 2022, says Open Doors — a homeless shelter in Harrisonburg founded in 2007 — is the only local low-barrier shelter, meaning it doesn’t do drug, sobriety, background or warrant checks. The shelter operates on a check-in, check-out process, so guests can come and go as they please. Riddle said Open Doors primarily relies on receiving rotating locations from outside organizations, such as churches, and was previously housed in the old Red Front Supermarket since November 2020 until the building was recently sold.
This past summer, JMU’s D-Hub — a dining hall on campus until 2020 — was home to Open Doors from May 23 until students arrived back on campus for the new semester Aug. 15.
Riddle said Open Doors has always had a good working relationship with JMU Community Service-Learning, an organization on campus that works to promote positive social change through service partnerships, critical reflection and the development of engaged citizens, according to its website. The organization heard about Open Doors’ need for a shelter after Red Front closed.
“We’re very thankful for [JMU’s] facilities and for us being able to utilize them in the time we did,” Riddle said.
Mike Davis, executive advisor to JMU President Jonathan Alger, said JMU has the facilities and space that allow it to help Open Doors when possible.
“It aligns with our standing as an anchor institution [to help Open Doors],” Davis said. “Since we’re the biggest employer in the area, we’ve probably got the most resources in the area.”
Davis said most of JMU’s federal aid is specifically for student support, and as such, the school would have a hard time supporting the local homeless population without organizations like Open Doors.
Misty Newman, associate director of Community Service-Learning, said JMU wants to honor long standing relationships with organizations such as Open Doors, and still provide the services that they depend on to make their organizations work, while also asking, “How can we be creative?”
From July 2021 to June 2022, Open Doors served 315 guests, Riddle said, but after the Red Front Supermarket was sold and JMU students arrived back on campus this August for the fall 2022 semester, the organization is now currently without a shelter. Harrisonburg has purchased a permanent building for the shelter, but it’s undergoing renovations and won’t be ready for use until next year.
Riddle said he’s “hitting the ground running.”
Currently, he said they’re in contact with the churches about a potential rotation again, going from week to week or possibly every two weeks, depending on the group’s availability, and then go to different churches until the new facility is prepared next year.
“Our faith community has been very helpful in stepping back up and helping us,” Riddle said.
Michael Parks, Harrisonburg director of communications, said that when the pandemic began in 2020, the city worked with Open Doors to help provide funding and other support for the organization to operate year-round so its residents had a place to quarantine and isolate. For roughly two years during the pandemic, Parks said, Open Doors was open year-round with the city’s help.
He also said there are other things the city has done, such as using the federal CARES Act Funds to help put people into hotels who needed to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into contact with someone with it.
Parks said most cities don’t provide homelessness services, but rather rely on different organizations and nonprofits. Parks said Harrisonburg isn’t large enough to receive federal funding to support individuals experiencing homelessness. It doesn’t meet the requirements as a smaller city, which is why it participates in the Continuum of Care, a nonprofit coalition that does receive federal funding. The city does, however, receive annual community contributions, where nonprofits can apply to receive funding directly from the city, Parks said.
“At the end of the day,” Parks said, “the city does not receive funding for the service, so we try to find ways that we can help with the Harrisonburg taxpayer funds that we have. There are other organizations in our community that have greater access to federal funds and we partner with them however we can.”
Parks said that this year, Harrisonburg plans on using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — federal funds the city received after the pandemic — to build a permanent low-barrier shelter. Parks said the shelter is planned to be completed by November 2023.
“The building will be [the city’s],” Parks said, “but we will bring in an organization — likely Open Doors — that will then run the shelter from that building, so there will be a year-round place for the shelter to go.”
Parks said the city bought the property for $700,000, and will spend close to $5 million in renovations and new construction to make the property suitable by next year.
Up until the pandemic, Open Doors only operated as a thermal shelter, open only from early winter to early spring. It’s back to that for now, but once the permanent shelter is ready, Open Doors can operate year-round once again.
Contact Kingston Thomas at thoma2ks@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.