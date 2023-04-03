linkdin.jpg

On Friday evening, Christy Bautista was found dead after an apparent stabbing in an Ivy City Hotel room in Washington D.C.

 Courtesy of Christy Bautista on Linkedin

Editor's note: This is a developing story, The Breeze will continue to report on this story as it comes. 

A JMU alumna, 31-year-old Christy Bautista (’18), died from an apparent stabbing at the Ivy City Hotel in Northeast Washington, D.C., around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to an article from the Washington Post.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services declared her dead at the scene after she was found unconscious. 

D.C. police arrested 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr. — who has no known fixed address — as a suspect when they arrived at the crime scene, where he was found standing in the hotel room.

On Saturday afternoon, police reported Sydnor was charged with first-degree murder.

As of now, there’s no information on a possible motive and there seems to be no connection between the victim and the suspect, Bautista’s family told NBC Washington.

 

Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter at @BreezeNewsJMU.

Tags