Editor's note: This is a developing story, The Breeze will continue to report on this story as it comes.
A JMU alumna, 31-year-old Christy Bautista (’18), died from an apparent stabbing at the Ivy City Hotel in Northeast Washington, D.C., around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to an article from the Washington Post.
D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services declared her dead at the scene after she was found unconscious.
D.C. police arrested 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr. — who has no known fixed address — as a suspect when they arrived at the crime scene, where he was found standing in the hotel room.
On Saturday afternoon, police reported Sydnor was charged with first-degree murder.
As of now, there’s no information on a possible motive and there seems to be no connection between the victim and the suspect, Bautista’s family told NBC Washington.