Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly.
JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
According to WAVY, Zwerner was shot in the chest with a handgun. No other teachers or students were shot during the incident. Police said during a press conference that the shooting was not accidental, and the Newport News Police Department is investigating how and why the student was in possession of a firearm and what led to the shooting.
JMU President Jonathan Alger released a statement on behalf of the university via social media Saturday afternoon.
“All of us at James Madison University are deeply saddened by the reported tragic shooting of JMU alumna Abby Zwerner. We offer prayers and best wishes for Abby’s health and recovery and want to do all we can to support Abby, her family and friends, fellow teachers and current students and their families at this incredibly difficult time. JMU is prepared to support those impacted by the incident now and in the weeks to come.”
Other members of the JMU community have expressed their support on social media as well.
Abby is a @JMU education alum and a friend of mine during undergrad. She is such an amazing and sweet person who did not deserve this. Sending all of my love to her and her family right now ❤️ https://t.co/FdXa0SAqoH— Angelina Clapp (@_angelinaclapp) January 7, 2023
This is a developing story. The Breeze will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
