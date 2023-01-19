On Jan. 6, 2021, Harry Dunn thought he was going to die.
The former JMU offensive lineman (’05) and current private first class of the U.S. Capitol Police stood on the west terrace of the U.S. Capitol building witnessing a “sea of people” assault police officers on the west lawn, according to his written testimony to the Select Jan. 6 Committee. Throughout the attack on the Capitol, Dunn helped other officers recover from chemical irritants and prevented other rioters from reaching injured officers, while enduring racial slurs from the rioters.
Throughout the following two years, Dunn would continue his work on the Capitol, testify to Congress about his experience and demand accountability for those responsible for the riot.
About two weeks ago, on this year’s anniversary of the insurrection, Dunn stood next to President Joe Biden (D) and was honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal for his service on Jan. 6 and beyond, for an event now forever etched into the annals of American history.
JMU’s impact
Dunn came to campus in October 2021 after JMU's Madison Center for Civic Engagement partnered with Dukes LEAD to share his experiences with the JMU community and said coming from Washington, D.C., the beauty of JMU drew him in.
“The community there … makes you feel at home,” Dunn said.
Dunn chose JMU mostly for football, but after touring the campus twice before committing, he said “it was just a perfect fit.” He played for the Dukes when they won the 2004 National Championship against Montana, a memory Dunn said sticks with him. Despite the distance, the JMU community traveled to support the team. Celebrating with them on the field was “epic,” he said.
Graduating with a degree in health sciences, Dunn started in law enforcement after attending a career fair where the Capitol Police drew him in. Even as a kid, the role of being a police officer was always there, he said, but his desire to be a police officer stemmed from his care for people.
“I have the desire to want to help people, and public service, law enforcement, was suitable for me,” Dunn said.
Dunn credits his time as a student-athlete for the mindset he brings into law enforcement — teaching him perseverance, the fortitude to keep going “even when nobody was around” and the importance of teamwork and the camaraderie of brotherhood.
“I mean, we’d be out there at five in the morning running stadium steps when everybody else was asleep, and it’s freezing cold outside,” Dunn said. “It kind of taught that when things get hard you got to keep going.”
Jan. 6 and beyond
That mindset to be strong was “forged through playing football,” Dunn said, which helped when times got difficult. Even after his experience Jan. 6, he still works with the Capitol Police. As a member of the first responders unit (FIU), Dunn said, he helps protect Congressmembers. Dunn said people often ask him how long it took him to return to work after the insurrection — he was back in the Capitol the very next day, he said.
“It was my responsibility to show up, no matter what I had been through the night before,” Dunn said.
On Jan. 6, 2021, it was his duty to protect the Capitol, he said. Every day after, though, Dunn uses his personal life to push for accountability. He’s testified in committee hearings, spoken on TV and given talks at universities — including JMU.
“[We did] what we’re supposed to do when we take our oath, to protect this country, to protect the, you know, protect the Constitution,” Dunn said. “I go to work, I do my job and then I get on my soapbox and demand y’all don’t forget that shit. This is an individual crusade that I’m on, although there are millions of people behind me.”
The Presidential Citizens Medal, established by former president Richard Nixon, is the second-highest civilian award in the U.S., second only to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The purpose, according to the executive order that established the honor, is to recognize “citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”
To be honored with the medal, Dunn said, not only for his job but also for his advocacy afterward was a “humbling experience.”
“It created a new memory of that day,” Dunn said. “It will always exist, like that memory of that day, but now I have, like it’s diluted a little bit now with the overwhelming proud memory.”
Dunn was driving when he found out he was receiving the award and said he dropped his phone in shock. Holding the heavy gold medal, engraved with his name on the back, he said he was “in awe” when he found out and continues to be even after receiving it.
Alongside Dunn, Biden recognized 12 other people with the medal, including former Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman and late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.
“And history will remember your names,” Biden said, speaking to the award winners, according to a transcript of his remarks. “They’ll remember your courage. They’ll remember your bravery. They’ll remember your extraordinary commitments to your fellow Americans.”
Biden noted that Dunn’s own congressmember, Jamie Raskin (D), who wasn’t in attendance for the medal presentation, said Dunn showed “remarkable courage and valor to defend both our institutions and our people.”
Two years after the breach of the heart of the American government, there are still ripple effects in and outside of America. The final report from the investigation conducted by the Select January 6 Committee that Dunn testified at was released in December.
Dunn said while he’s appreciative of the work the committee has done to present the facts of the Capitol riots, especially since it came at great political costs to some members of the committee, the country has only grown more divided and not everyone has been held accountable.
“People are always going to downplay what we went through,” Dunn said. “You say to somebody, ‘All right, what can I show you? What can I say to you? What can I do to make you believe what happened?’ There are literally people that have just said nothing.”
Dunn said while he doesn’t think it’s possible to fully heal from what happened, getting to the root of the hurt and learning to move through life regardless of the circumstances can keep people going.
“This is our life now,” Dunn said. “I just only suggest you pick your circle of friends, people you associate with, carefully, because it can be draining emotionally.”
Outside of America, just two days after the second anniversary of Jan. 6, Brazil’s new government had its own reckoning — one that looked vastly similar to the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — following an election that ousted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. There have been reports that allies of Trump had ties to the riot, according to The Washington Post.
Dunn said while he didn’t watch the Brazilian insurrection happen in real time — explaining that he avoided coverage because it would be difficult for him to watch — he heard about the events from the news.
“That’s why it’s so important to nip this shit in the bud … what happened here, because [of] what’s happening in other countries,” Dunn said. “It’s gonna happen again here.”
Moving forward, Dunn said people need to be involved in politics. Some political causes, Dunn said, are “holding on by a thread” with the potential policy changes from new state and congressional representatives recently elected.
“People need to be engaged, people need to care who they send to Congress,” Dunn said. “They need to care who is in the school board, they need to care who’s their local county council member, you need to care about that kind of stuff because that’s where it starts.”