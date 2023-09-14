Before the first meeting of the 2023-24 school year and just over two months after his appointment from Gov. Glenn Younkin (R), Jeff Tickle (’90) resigned from his post on the JMU's Board of Visitors (BoV), citing a “time commitment issue.”
“It's nothing scandalous or anything,” Tickle said in a phone interview with The Breeze on Wednesday. “I've just got some personal issues I got to take care of, and I just don't have time to make it to all the meetings to be an effective board member. And I feel like in the best interests of the board, and the direction of the university, that they found somebody that could make more of a commitment than I could.”
JMU’s BoV is the governing body of the university, responsible for tasks such as their recent evaluation of President Jonathan Alger’s performance. Tickle was one of four appointees to JMU’s BoV, announced by Youngkin on June 28. After Tickle’s departure, the board has nine Youngkin-appointed members and five from former Gov. Ralph Northam (D).
Tickle, whose term on the BoV was set to end in 2027, said he didn’t foresee resigning this early. When former Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James (R) gave him a call with the offer, Tickle said he was “very excited” to serve on the board because he “really thought with the Youngkin appointees, we could really start making the administration be held accountable.”
However, other responsibilities prevented Tickle from being as active on the BoV as he would’ve liked, he said. With the recent death of his mother’s longtime companion, Tickle said he’s had to be in South Carolina to care for her.
Tickle is also the president-elect of the Tennessee Golf Association, which he said is hard to step away from time commitment-wise, and he spends most of his winters in Palm Beach, Florida. Tickle said he sent his resignation to then-James’ office a couple weeks ago.
“I'm disappointed that I can't serve,” Tickle said. “I'm sure the new board appointees will do a tremendous job.”
In a phone call with The Breeze on Thursday, JMU BoV Rector Maribeth Herod reinforced the board's endorsement of Alger.
“What I want to absolutely underscore is that JMU’s Board of Visitors supports the president of the university,” said Rector, who pointed to JMU’s successful jump to the Sun Belt Conference, its roughly 37,000 student applicants for 2023-24 and Alger’s philanthropic footprint, among other reasons for support. “I could go on and on, clearly, because just I mean, this is not emotion. This is not hearsay. This is data.”
Tickle is one of JMU’s most high-profile donors. He pledged $2.5 million to the school’s engineering department and $100,000 to the Convocation Center’s renovations, as cited in a letter he sent to the BoV in October 2020.
That letter also lays out his criticisms of JMU leadership, specifically of Alger since he became president in 2012. In the letter, Tickle outlined his dissatisfaction with JMU’s administration, and what Tickle believed to be Alger’s ineffectiveness as a leader.
On Wednesday, Tickle said those feelings still remain, but that he’s hopeful the other Youngkin appointees on the BoV can ask Alger and the JMU administration “tough questions” about high administrative salaries, for example.
Alger’s latest contract was renewed by the BoV in spring 2021, which precedes Youngkin's appointments, of whom all terms started in 2022 or later. Herod said the Youngkin appointees have been involved in Alger’s performance evaluations and “continue to support the president.”
In an email to The Breeze, Mary-Hope Vass, JMU executive director for communications and university spokesperson, said the school hasn’t received word from the secretary of the Commonwealth, now Kelly Gee, whose office oversees Virginia BoV appointments, about Tickle’s replacement on the board as of Wednesday. James, the former secretary of the Commonwealth, is now on JMU's BoV.
The full BoV meets for the first time of the 2023-24 year on Friday in the Festival Conference and Student Center at 8:30 a.m., and the open session can be streamed on YouTube.