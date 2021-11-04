In a narrow win over Democratic incumbent candidate Mark Herring, JMU alumnus and Virginia Delegate Jason Miyares has — by unofficial vote counts — taken a victory and will be the next attorney general for Virginia. Miyares, the Republican candidate, had 50.7% of the vote, and Herring had 49.3%, according to election data from the Associated Press.
Miyares, a 1998 alumnus, has reached the highest position any JMU alumnus or alumna has reached in publicly elected office. His victory statement, posted to Twitter, begins, “For 12 months, we’ve been asking Virginians if they were ready to win again. Today, they answered yes to that question.”
The new attorney general-elect has been serving as the Delegate for Virginia’s 82nd District since 2015; he’s the first Cuban American elected to the House of Delegates in Virginia’s history. In his run for attorney general, he paired a strong-arm legalistic, conservative platform with the appeal of the possibility for Virginia to elect its first Latino attorney general.
He champions moves such as increased funding for Virginia’s police forces, hard crackdowns on crime, advancement of business interests, reduced illegal immigration and election reform. According to Miyares’ campaign website, he looks to “punish criminals and protect victims” and “restore law and order.” Other stances listed include plans to fight human trafficking, protect Virginia’s elderly population and “fight for the next generation.” His platform lies directly opposite Democratic candidate Herring’s, who described his intent to make the office of Virginia attorney general a “progressive powerhouse.”
Miyares’ victory statement mirrors his hard-on-crime public stance. He wrote: “On Day one, we’ll work toward a safe and secure Virginia … Virginia has spoken - we want safe streets, we want our police to be well trained and supported in the community - and we want the rule of law respected.”
Miyares grew up the child of an immigrant mother from Havana, Cuba, who left the South American country to come to the U.S. in 1965. He attended JMU from 1994-98, followed by William & Mary’s law school, where he earned his Juris Doctor. From there, he began a career in law as a prosecutor. On his campaign website, Miyares calls himself someone who’s tired of the “criminal first, victim last” mindset.
Fifty years later in 2015, Miyares was elected to the seat for the 82nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing parts of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and adding a conservative voice to the Richmond, Virginia, political sphere; he was re-elected in 2017 and 2019. During his time as delegate, Miyares served as a founding member of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Miyares is also the first child of an immigrant to be elected Virginia attorney general.
Miyares reflects on time at JMU
During his four years at JMU, Miyares earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and came just a couple credits — “maybe three or four” — short of completing a political science minor. JMU is where Miyares got his start in politics, joining the College Republicans and eventually rising to chairman of the organization; he also met two of his senior campaign advisors, Gary Marx and Dave Rexrode, at JMU — Mirayes told The Breeze they’ve been by his side since his political journey started.
“I would not have won,” Miyares said to The Breeze in his first interview after he got the call from Mark Herring conceding the election, “if it wasn’t for those two and the friendships that we built while we were at JMU.”
Miyares refers to JMU as “one of the most special places” where he spent “one of the most special four years of [his] life.” Miyares liked the campus so much, he said, that he lived on campus all four years of his undergraduate career — one, his freshman year, in the Village, and his latter three in Wampler Hall directly on the Quad. Memories that stick out from his time at JMU include attending a concert by hip-hop artist Coolio and going to movies in Grafton-Stovall Theatre with his friends where “they didn’t bother to have ‘Do not talk’ during the movie” because “everyone was just laughing and shouting at the screen.”
How did he end up at JMU? He calls it a “dollars and cents” decision — JMU “gave [him] a little money,” and he said he worked every summer to make sure he graduated with only a small amount of student loans. He said this experience influenced much of his work in the General Assembly in the interest of collegiate affordability.
He cites several professors, as well as his time working at the now-gone PC Dukes “cleaning out grease pots,” as having taught him many lessons he still carries with him. JMU gave him the first step into politics through “stuffing envelopes and signs and just basic grassroots politics.”
“[I have] a deep, deep love for [the Shenandoah Valley] — it’s a really special place as well, [it] taught me a lot,” Miyares said. “I enjoy every time campaigning around the state and stepping back on campus.”
Juliana McGrath, the current chairwoman of the JMU College Republicans, said seeing a JMU graduate elected to such a high office as attorney general is encouraging for her and her fellow College Republicans. McGrath said the members are all hoping Miyares will visit JMU’s campus.
“It’s huge, seeing the impact that College Republicans can have on someone’s life, just seeing how far his involvement was able to take him,” McGrath said. “It’s just so awesome seeing how stuff works out for people, especially people who are involved [with the College Republicans].”
Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson and director of communications, provided the following statement in an email to The Breeze about Miyares: “We congratulate JMU graduate, Jason Miyares, on his election as Virginia’s next attorney general. At JMU, we pride ourselves on preparing students to be active, responsible participants in our democracy. It’s always heartening to see our alumni continue their community and civic engagement in the service of the common good.”
Looking forward to the attorney general job
As Miyares moves into his role as attorney general-elect, he told The Breeze his mission is simple: “Your family’s safety will be my mission.” He cites the “criminal first, victim last” mindset he believes to exist in Richmond as a main priority he looks to address; one example, he said, was the passage of a bill to lift mandatory reporting requirements for sexual crimes.
He cites his time as a prosecutor for inspiring this view. In that role, Miyares said, prosecutors “work alongside victims.”
“You realize, you know, that violent criminals and violent crime really just robbed people of their dignity,” Miyares said. “It’s such a traumatic thing for somebody to go through, and they’re oftentimes suffering the same type of [post-traumatic stress disorder] as a [veteran], except they never signed up even remotely to go to war.”
It’s from this position and these experiences, he says, that he’ll pursue the hard-on-crime mentality Miyares has planted himself on since the beginning of his career — one that began all the way back at JMU in 1994.
“[JMU is] a place that has a very, very unique, special place in my heart — it really does, in every way you can imagine,” Miyares said. “I owe a lot of my success in my career to JMU and both the education I received and the friendships I formed.”
If he’s on campus, Miyares said there’s a good chance current students will run into the attorney general-elect as he’s walking around the JMU Bookstore, buying another piece of merchandise for his daughters — something he said they always insist on.
