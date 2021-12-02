A campus-wide labor shortage has plagued JMU since the beginning of the pandemic.
Different departments around JMU offer a wide range of positions, from student leadership to dining-service employees. Within most departments, there’s been a decrease in applicants.
According to the Office of Residence Life (ORL), the fall 2021 freshman class was the largest in JMU history. However, the number of people hired at JMU within the last year fails to reflect the number needed to produce the same level of efficiency and satisfaction as previous years.
Jeff Campbell, head of library and information services, said short staffing prevented the previous number of hours held at Carrier and Rose libraries.
In past years, the two libraries were open until 2 a.m. during the weekdays, allowing students to use their services well past when classes were finished. These hours were recently changed this semester from closing Monday-Thursday at 10 p.m. to midnight.
“We did everything from hiring a few student assistants to shifting the hours of our full-time employees,” Campbell said. “We got a lot of people from other departments of the library to volunteer on the front lines.”
Campbell said the recent switch from closing at 10 p.m. to midnight was made possible due to “creative scheduling” and a “full-hands-on-deck” effort from JMU libraries. However, it’s come at the expense of the libraries’ mostly student workforce. Campbell said this change wasn’t made from a hiring increase but rather by an increase in hours worked by current employees.
Maddie Marcotte, a senior health sciences major who works at Carrier Library, said she expects to have an increased workload during the semester’s waning weeks. She said shifts will end at 2 a.m. during finals week.
“I think there are going to be scheduling conflicts during finals week,” Marcotte said. “We are expecting regular numbers here [at Carrier Library] during finals.”
Campbell said there are 25 student staff members between Carrier and Rose libraries and seven additional part- or full-time staff members. He said these 32 staff members are expected to help students in the libraries, which can have hundreds of people in them at a time.
Both Starbucks locations in the libraries, along with Dunkin’ in the Student Success Center (SSC), have only one cashier working during their hours. These locations all have two Point of Sales (POS) stations, allowing for more than one cashier to speed up their service — but the second one sits empty.
These three coffee locations often have lines that expand out the door or throughout SSC during peak hours.
Aramark, the company that operates JMU’s Dining Services, has made attempts to hire more students this past semester. The company has a billboard on Grace Street and signs posted throughout campus, and it’s offering increased incentives such as a reduced meal plan and a free parking pass for students. These are still offered now for students who are hired to work for Dining Services.
Aramark and Dining Services have announced that the Auntie Anne’s in SSC will be re-opening in the spring semester despite insufficient staff currently available to operate it. Along with this reveal, Tenders, Love & Chicken in the Atlantic Union Bank Center and Panera Bread in Dukes Dining opened during the fall semester — all of which are understaffed due to the labor shortage in Dining Services.
On the Aramark careers website, there are over 50 job openings with daily updates. These range from cashier positions in D-Hall to Starbucks barista positions in Carrier Library.
With the largest incoming freshman class JMU has seen, Aramark’s share of the official JMU budget was cut from $49,778,794 to $43,707,428 — a 13% decrease from the previous year.
Yet, the Virginia minimum wage increased May 1 from $7.25 per hour to $9 per hour. Diane Stamp, assistant vice president of budget management, said in an email an increase of over $1 million in the university’s student wage budget was made to accommodate for this change.
Stamp said in the email that this budget increase also accommodates for the rise to an $11-per-hour minimum wage starting Jan. 1, 2022. She also said these pieces of legislation didn’t require an increase for federal work study students, but the university made the decision to increase the wage to keep students employed at JMU rather than an off-campus job.
Though these budget increases have occurred, the drop in student employment rates may be attributed to the pandemic.
Amber Shifflett, a student employment manager, said the shortage of student staff isn’t financially caused but instead is driven by a lack of job applicants. Shifflett said there was a significant drop in applicants for positions on JobLink, JMU’s employment website.
With the largest incoming class in history, ORL also has a shortage: Resident Advisors (RAs) in the university’s residence halls. On ORL’s website, there are applications to fill in spring vacancies available to mitigate the initial shortage, as well as students quitting their positions throughout the fall semester.
JMU Orientation’s program has volunteer employees called First Year Orientation Guides (FROGs) who mentor the incoming class and serve as guides for the new students as they navigate their first year at JMU. Brandon Cheatham, coordinator of first-year student staff, said the office aims to have 300 students in this volunteer position. He said there were only 341 people who applied for the position, yet 24 people dropped out of the application process, leaving the final total of applicants at 317. Ultimately, there were only 270 FROGs for this year to serve the incoming freshman class.
“We ideally want to hire around 315 FROGs,” Cheatham said. “Our minimum is 150 and that would be awful; every FROG would be individual, and we hope we never have 50%.”
Orientation Peer Adviser (OPA) applications went down significantly for this year. Cheatham said that last year, there were 64 applicants for the position to fill the 30 person team. This year, there were 39 applications.
With the return to an in-person semester, departments across campus have seen a decrease in student staff. Stamp said in an email that JMU is offering many different positions with competitive pay to incentivize students to work here, but departments are still struggling to find student staff. Student involvement is low throughout the university, and with the over 50 positions that aren’t filled on JMU’s JobLink, students may not get the same services they’re used to.
Both Cheatham and Stamp expressed concern for the lack of applicants to jobs on campus. Attempts to hire and reach more students have been made, but according to Stamp’s email and the JobLink website, the number of applicants have diminished. In 2011, there were 795 people who applied for the FROG position — 60% more than the total FROGs hired for fall 2021.
“There are a good many positions posted on JobLink with few applicants,” Shifflett said in an email. “This puts departments in a bind to be able to fill the positions that are open.”
The “Great Resignation” has plagued both Harrisonburg and JMU’s workforce. After the hiring freeze everyone had to enforce in the beginning of the pandemic, JMU struggles to fill the numbers it once had even with the financial accommodations from the university budget. Departments across campus are adapting to the numbers they have now.
CORRECTION (12/2/21, 1:53 p.m.): An earlier version of this article stated that there were 317 applications for first-year orientation guide positions. However, the correct number is 341. Twenty-four individuals dropped out mid-way through the process.
