Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said in a Sept. 27 address that two of the main challenges the medical field currently faces are hospitals not having enough beds — particularly in the intensive care units (ICUs) — and staffing shortages.
Augusta Health, a hospital system in the Shenandoah Valley, is one of the many medical facilities nationwide facing staffing shortages.
Nursing shortages are a pressing, nationwide issue. According to the American Nurses Foundation (ANF), it’s projected that by 2022 there will be 100,000 new Registered Nursing (RN) positions opening, which will create a demand for 1.1 million more RNs.
Crystal Farmer, the vice president and chief nursing officer of Augusta Health, said she’s “absolutely” worried about the exacerbation of the nursing shortage in the coming year.
“I’ve been in healthcare for a long time, and there’s been a nursing shortage for a long time,” Farmer said, “but never to this degree.”
Farmer said that when the pandemic hit, Augusta Health was quick to take action, moving to ensure that there was an adequate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to staff and scaling back on hospital operations to guarantee safety. She said that once patients started coming back to the hospital in full force, it was like “opening the floodgates.”
Now, as operations continue to return to normal at Augusta Health, the labor shortage is being felt more heavily as residual exhaustion from COVID-19 lingers.
“It’s been very difficult for me at times,” Jonathan Coleman, a Cardiac Catheterization (CATH) Lab Nurse for the Augusta Health Cardiac CATH Lab and electrophysiology program, said. “Typically, I have one day a week off, and that’s time I get to spend with my family.”
Coleman has worked as a RN with Augusta Health for 13 years. He said Augusta Health scaled back operations in the CATH Lab during the pandemic to people who were deemed high risk. During this period, Coleman said many staff members from his unit were moved to areas in the hospital that needed more help responding to COVID-19 patients.
“A lot of our staff is ICU- or [emergency room]-based, such as myself,” Coleman said. “If those places are in desperate need of staffing, they tend to come to us and say, ‘Hey, we really need your help. Can you help us out?’ And of course we do because … our job is to take care of patients.”
Coleman said eight out of 13 nurses in his department were moved at some point to either the emergency room or ICU, accounting for 50% or more of the staff who work in the CATH Lab.
This has led to a typical workday stretching to 10 hours long, and on days when staff is off the clock, Coleman said they’re having to maintain calls through the night.
“A perfect example is I got called out last night for a heart attack at 3 a.m., and we finished the heart attack and then it was ready to start my day,” Coleman said. “I didn’t clock out until 4 o’clock that afternoon.”
Coleman said it’s stressful not having as much help as is needed and that the demand can be strenuous from a family and mental health standpoint. Yet, the support and sense of community held among staff at Augusta Health is a reminder for Coleman that “times will get easier.”
Susanna Carter is a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) with a Progressive Care Certified Nurse (PCCN) certification on the Progressive Care Unit (PCU) for Augusta Health. A PCU, also known as the transitional care unit, serves as an intermediary between the ICU and the medical floor. For Carter, the impact of having a staffing shortage while dealing with COVID-19 cases was a learning curve.
“It’s made us more cognizant and more careful, I think,” Carter said. “The physiology of the patient, just the whole care plan, is a little different because of [COVID-19]. We’re connecting more dots, I think, especially post-COVID, with what the patient is experiencing and what they need.”
Ivan Napotnik, a cardiac stress testing and an intensive care nurse and cardiovascular nurse for the stress lab department at Augusta Health, said the impact he’s noticed rests in his co-workers.
While Augusta Health was able to prepare and adequately respond to the first wave of COVID-19, Napotnik said, the second wave carrying the Delta variant pushed the steady sense of determination over the edge.
“It seems like overall morale with the second wave has really kind of taken a hit,” Napotnik said. “Now, there’s this thought, ‘Well, what if there’s a third or a fourth [wave]?’”
Farmer said the circumstances of the past couple of years have forced Augusta Health to “step up” how the network cares for its employees, just as employees have had to step up in order to meet the demands of the labor shortage.
Some of the steps taken include having counselors located throughout the hospital for staff to speak to as they need; opening the option for staff to order dinner from the cafeteria in the hospital to take home for employees and their families; and using traveling nurses to buffer the impact of the need for staffing.
Augusta Health has also introduced an area-based wage increase to incentivize people to stay. As for “staff satisfaction,” Coleman said a section of the hospital had massage chairs installed for those on-call to allow them to step away, though he hasn’t had the chance to try them yet.
A common thread that’s emerged as the staffing shortage has progressed are the reasons why people seem to be leaving the nursing profession — the first being travel jobs.
Travel nurses are RNs who work for independent staffing agencies. They travel to hospitals that are in need and fill short-term gaps in staffing. Through the labor shortage, hospitals like Augusta Health have seen full-time nurses leave their jobs in order to become traveling nurses, which is increasing the need for those medical positions.
Coleman said they’re seeing many people leave full-time jobs for travel nursing because hospitals pay traveling positions more than at-home nurses.
Napotnik said the pay given to traveling nurses can be four to five times what full-time nurses make in the hospital. He said this has created a “really difficult situation” for Augusta Health.
“It’s kind of creating this cycle,” Napotnik said. “A lot of these nurses are leaving for these travel jobs because the demand is so high, which creates more of a shortage problem than we already had, which then makes the hospital dependent on the travel nurses.”
Nurses are also leaving the profession altogether, though the reasoning behind this varies.
Farmer said that the longer COVID-19 has persisted, the more team members have left Augusta Health. She said much of this is due to exhaustion or lack of desire to work on the frontlines. Now, as the labor shortage continues, some medical professionals are choosing early retirement or are leaving in order to pursue other careers.
“I’ve been surprised talking to a few different nurses who are considering leaving nursing completely — one for sure I know is, and they just said they come to work and they have no joy in what they’re doing anymore,” Napotnik said. “What they originally went into nursing feeling is completely gone now.”
Napotnik said this applies most heavily for nurses working in the ICU.
“They’re hit the worst because they’re having the highest acuity of COVID patients,” Napotnik said. “I think they’re the ones who are having a hard time finding joy in what they’re doing.”
Outside of the hospital, the ramifications of COVID-19 paired with the labor shortage have set a precedent of concern for the future.
Farmer said she worries most about the impact that the labor shortage is having on current and prospective nursing students. She said many learning opportunities are currently simulations due to COVID-19, which doesn’t prepare students for what being a nurse truly is, considering the current staffing shortage.
Carter said she worries that prospective nursing students will be dissuaded from wanting to go into the profession, but she holds onto hope for the future.
“I would definitely say that the nursing profession is still very rewarding, and I would encourage anyone to go into the nursing profession because the pandemic is not going to last forever,” Carter said. “I think it’s made us stronger, I think it’s made us more of a team and we’ve had to band together to get through this phase of nursing … But I think that we’re going to come out strong.”
