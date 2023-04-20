JMU students overnight Friday not only dealt with a shooting in their community but also what some called confusing messaging from the school in interviews with The Breeze, comments on Sidechat and in off-campus housing group chats.

The shooting occurred “shortly after midnight” Saturday, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office’s press release. JMU’s initial report was released at 12:43 a.m. and informed students of a “heavy police presence” and a shelter-in-place order. The order was lifted by JMU at 1:55 a.m.

Senior Martina Wulf said she didn’t know for sure a shooting happened at Redpoint because JMU didn’t say so in its messaging overnight Friday — it was labeled an “incident” and not specifically a shooting. However, she said her initial thought was that it was a shooting, prompting her to stay at a friend’s house overnight Friday instead of coming home to her Foxhill Townhomes residence because she was nervous to leave.

And for sophomore Megan Bennett, who was also out of her Devon Lane apartment, she said the lack of alerts — and a killer being on the loose, who, as of Wednesday evening, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t announced being caught — piled onto her rush to get home immediately. Not knowing what was going on, who the killer was or where they could be going worried Bennett with her apartment both unattended and unlocked, she said.

“I just felt like there was more they could do for us,” Bennett said. “I don’t know, maybe they didn’t know exactly what was going on, but I felt like the people around us also had a better idea than, like, what we were getting.”

In a GroupMe group chat obtained by The Breeze for residents of Campus View Condominiums — which is right on the other side of a hill from Redpoint — senior Sophia Silva echoed Bennett’s lack-of-information complaints, encouraging fellow Campus View residents to use Sidechat to find out more regarding the shooting because it’s “better than whatever the f*** jmu is putting out.”

On Sidechat, while some users prayed and grieved about the situation overnight Friday, many others also criticized the wording of JMU’s messaging: “Calling the shooting an ‘incident’ is like calling an active tornado a ‘weather event.’”

However, Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, said the school’s response served a purpose. Bennett said she thinks JMU could’ve been more specific or told people what they can do to be safe beyond, “If you’re in the surrounding area, shelter in place,” but Miller said JMU’s goal is to be clear, concise and quick with its messaging.

Miller said JMU “isn’t the owner of the news,” and it’s not a police department’s priority to alert the school right away after off-campus incidents — rather, they secure the scene and look for the suspect first. It’s different when an incident occurs on JMU’s campus, which in that case, Miller said, “We control that — that’s our scene.”

Miller said students who are on a scene off campus often learn about incidents faster than JMU because the school can’t afford to disseminate news off hearsay and risk making a mistake. So, Miller said, when JMU got the information filtered to them from the police officers who were on the scene overnight Friday, the message JMU sent out sufficed.

“When we tell you there’s an incident, tell you where it is and tell you to shelter in place, that’s the most, best message we can give you in that moment, and that’s actually all you need to know for what we want, which is for you to stay safe,” Miller said. “I know students want us to say and there was a, you know, it was a shooting, and it was this and it was this. That’s not actually necessary in the moment for us to get the message, again, as quickly as we can and clear and concise. If we try and send you a two-paragraph message, you’re not reading that.”

In an email to The Breeze on Tuesday, Mary-Hope Vass, JMU executive director of communications and university spokesperson, added that Rockingham County — the county where Friday’s overnight shooting happened — isn’t in the JMU Police Department’s jurisdiction, so it didn’t have investigative authority nor the lead investigating agency; Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office did.

The Breeze also asked Vass in its email if JMU will make adjustments to its safety notification protocols or if it’s providing support to off-campus students in the wake of the Redpoint shooting, which she didn’t address in her response.