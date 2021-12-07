Keynote speaker Iliana Yamileth Rodriguez informed the audience in Festival Ballroom A about her personal background and her connection to the “Latinx South.” She said that she wished to break the stereotypes that Texas and a few other deep-southern states are predominantly populated by the Latinx community by introducing other states and its Latinx communities.
The reception, also known as the “Global Civil Rights Symposium,” was held Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m. A student jazz quartet was present at the event entertaining guests upon their arrival and Religion 450 students’ capstone poster projects were on display for guests to browse and inquire about. Food was offered to attendees, followed by dessert.
The event, which was hosted by the Philosophy and Religion Department, wasn’t just open to JMU students, but local middle and high schoolers as well.
Freshman nursing major Rachel Ferrell said the event was a “calm” and “understanding” environment. She said she enjoyed the fact that not only JMU students attended, and that there were different age groups that could take in Rodriguez’s lecture.
Freshman studio art major Dani Perry said that they were hoping to learn more about the Latinx culture at this event.
“Coming to these events [allows us to get more] educated and … become a better person,” Perry said. “That way we can break these harmful stereotypes.”
Rodriguez began her lecture by contextualizing her case study about Georgia’s Latinx community and the sources she references.
Jade Matthews, freshman communication sciences and disorders major, said that learning about the timeline of Latinx struggles in the south from the 1930s-present day was “eye opening.” She said she believes that it’s important to actively pursue these kinds of events and to do so individually.
“I feel like just attending more events like this and really listening to and uplifting Latinx voices is really important to advancing awareness and empathy towards other people,” Matthews said.
Rodriguez also touched on many subjects and different stories of the south’s Latinx struggles, including the issue of obtaining a driver's license as a Latinx person and the struggle for Latinx children to attend school. In recent times, Rodriguez found that Virginia provides “Driver Cards” to non-citizens as a “permission” to drive in the state.
Perry said that attending these lectures and learning Latinx history will help the cultural appropriation of Latinx customs and their lifestyle that often occurs in the places where Latinx communities are prevalent but still underrepresented.
Rodriguez used newspaper clippings from Georgia news outlets that represented the community’s feelings toward the growing Latinx community. Specifically, Rodriguez discussed an incident with a Latina mother unable to keep her child in school because she didn’t have the proper documentation, resulting in her being sent to court with the possibility of being deported. Roriguez included pictures from protests that occurred to fight for the mother’s rights.
Matthews said she enjoyed the use of newspapers and other physical sources in Rodriguez’s lecture.
“The visuals and the atmosphere were very comforting and engaging,” Matthews said.
After Rodriguez’s lecture, there was a 10-minute period for guests to ask questions and discuss their thoughts on what they learned before they were free to help themselves to desserts and beverages.
Two student representatives from the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) were also present at the event. They sat at a table representing the CMSS D.E.E.P. (Diversity Education Empowerment Program) Impact Program, which aims to “influence meaningful change throughout the JMU campus community through the development of programs and services that heighten awareness, increase knowledge, and celebrate the value of diversity in all forms.”
“I thought it was very interesting — the deep history behind a lot of the issues,” Perry said. “It went deeper than just blatant racism.”
