The sun shone down from a clear blue sky on Congregation Beth Ahabah in Richmond, Virginia, with not a cloud in sight. Birds chirped and the leaves rustled in the wind on West Franklin Street.
Despite Sunday’s sunny weather, hundreds of family and friends filed into the synagogue with hushed voices, many wearing buttons with the initials of the three JMU students who died from the Feb. 2 car accident.
All had come to mourn and honor the life of Nicholas Troutman, who died in the accident alongside Joshua Mardis and John “Luke” Fergusson.
Troutman’s loved ones remember him like that bright, beautiful day: Kind and funny, he could make anyone smile, and he could brighten the mood of a room within seconds.
Throughout the service, sniffles could be heard through the silence, and people walked in and out of the sanctuary, often teary-eyed and clutching crumpled tissues.
Rabbi Scott Nagel greeted the crowd solemnly.
“Death has taken our beloved Nicholas Troutman … Nick’s love, friendship, smiling, goofiness and spirit united us in life. And that, we cannot separate,” Nagel said. “The gifts of his heart and mind that brought us joy and happiness are now precious memories.”
Nagel introduced family members and friends who, one after another, approached the podium to give speeches honoring his memory.
Trip Fishburne, Troutman’s friend since middle school and his roommate at JMU, said that even though he spoke at JMU’s vigil two weeks ago, he welcomed the chance to speak on Troutman’s behalf again.
“I didn’t hesitate because I could talk forever about how special a person Nick was,” Fishburne said.
Fishburne remembers Troutman as funny, energetic and someone who could light up a room. He knew he’d be lifelong friends with Troutman, he said, when Troutman told him he was an amateur SoundCloud rapper.
But one thing everyone knew about Troutman, Fishburne said, was that he “had no rizz whatsoever.”
One time, he and Troutman were hanging out with girls in their dorm’s common room at JMU. When one of them said she didn’t have a date for an event that night, Fishburne said he tried to “be a good wingman” and talk up Troutman.
“She glanced over at him, and instead of him just saying, ‘That’d be fun’ or ‘I’m down,’ he proceeded to do jazz hands right in front of her,” Fishburne said. The crowd erupted into laughter. “Believe it or not, he did not end up going to that date function. Little moments like these are why I and everyone else found Nick to be so hilarious.”
Fishburne said that after two weeks of processing Troutman’s death, it’s still as painful as it was on the first day. He anticipates dark days ahead when he won’t want to go to class or even get out of bed — but that’s the last thing Troutman would want, he said.
“I’m going to try my best to live every day for the rest of my life for you and make you proud,” Fishburne said of his friend. “I’m going to miss everything about you. Just know that you left this world making such a positive impact on every single person you met. You are truly the best friend I could ever ask for. I really hope I get to see you again one day, and no one will ever forget you.”
After Fishburne, Troutman’s brother, Jack, spoke about his “not-so-little, little bro,” who he said he did everything with, from playing with LEGO bricks to playing in their treehouse and going on vacation together.
“It still doesn’t feel real. I never thought that I’d have to go through life without you,” Jack said. “Even though we haven’t been together as frequently in the last four years, the memories we made are keeping me going.”
Jack misses those playful moments when he got to play basketball and run around the block with Nicholas, he said. Quarantining during the pandemic and watching “countless” TV shows and movies was also an opportunity for the brothers to hang out and spend quality time together — time Jack said he’ll “forever be thankful for.”
Jack shared memories of enjoying summer and eating “a decent amount of sandwiches” with his brother, Nicholas’s potential to be a professional chiropractor for his neck- and back-cracking skills and how Nicholas was the only other person Jack knew who preferred Burger King — where he once held a part-time job — over McDonald’s.
These lighthearted tidbits sparked some chuckles from the crowd, and making people laugh wasn’t a rare occasion for Nicholas. Jack said, as others mentioned, that Nicholas was “funny and goofy,” a kind and genuine soul.
“I looked up to you more than you know,” Jack said, welling up with tears. “You were each of your friends’ favorite friend and mine by a mile. I can’t wait to see you someday … I love you so much, Nicky. Fly high, brother. Fly high.”
Nicholas’s mother, Jessica Troutman, said how proud she was of her son. She had donned Nicholas’s tallit — a Jewish prayer shawl — for the service, which had been given to him at his bar mitzvah by his grandfather.
“This tallit is wrapping me and our family in Nicholas’s love and strength today,” Jessica said. She added that Nicholas lived life to the fullest. “Some people live 100 years, and they don't achieve the joy that Nicholas found in 20. He truly treasured every day.”
Jessica spoke fondly of how Nicholas kept a hot dog costume from when he was 8 years old, refusing to throw it away. This past fall break, he “turned everything upside down” looking for it, wanting to wear it for Halloween. One of Nicholas’s friends later sent Jessica a picture of Nicholas in the hot dog costume, a big smile on his face with the costume looking like a “tight hot dog vest” on him.
“Nicholas never worried about what other people thought, he didn't care if you were laughing with him or at him. He just simply loved, and he loved to make people laugh,” Jessica said.
Jessica recalled how thoughtful Nicholas was, like how when she sent his Hanukkah presents back to school with him and half-expected him to open them all at once, but instead, he FaceTimed his family nearly every night that week because “he said he thought we might want to open his gifts together.”
“Almost every night for eight nights he did that. And on the nights he couldn't, he texted us … He always made an effort to stay connected to us,” Jessica said.
She began to tear up, saying how proud she was of Nicholas, remembering when his First Year Orientation Guide (FROG) at JMU reached out to offer condolences and said Nicholas had thanked her for everything. Every year on Veteran’s Day, too, Jessica said, she starts a group text chain to thank the veterans in their family. This year, she was preoccupied. Nicholas stepped up and started the chain himself.
After each memory she shared, Jessica urged the crowd of mourners that if they wanted “Nicholas’s memory to be a blessing,” to live in his likeness: Say thank you to the FROGs in your life, try something new, remember that anything worth doing is worth doing well and take care of the things you have to do so you can truly enjoy the things you want to do. Be goofy, she said, and have a good time.
“If you want to make Nicholas’s memory a blessing, do what you know Nicholas would want each of us to do. Live your best life,” Jessica said. “Spend time with the people you love, smile, laugh, sing, dance, keep the light in your hearts. Look up, look around and take care of each other.”